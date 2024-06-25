House of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 3 Trailer Breakdown: What To Expect Next

HBO's original series House of the Dragon is living up to the hype. Now, ahead of the season 2 episode 3 premiere, the network’s official streamer Max has dropped a new preview teasing fans what to expect in the upcoming episode. The 1-minute preview has revealed exquisite details of the classic clash and politics for the throne and a lot more.

House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 trailer breakdown

Essentially, the new preview of the House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 is a reminder for the fans that a war is coming. And we already have a glimpse of what the war would look like. Expect utter destruction, rampage, and death, in the civil war in Westeros. The civil war, which can simply be referred to as the Dance of the Dragons, will, as the teaser shows, include dragon vs dragon battle.

The teaser opens with a panoramic view of Westeros where we see an army heading out of the gate, presumably for the battle. The scene indicates that the civil war is closer. In the new upcoming episode, Daemon is likely to hire two assassins who murder Aegon and Helaena's six-year-old son, Jaehaerys. It was solely for revenge for Luke's death.

Aegon is rattled with indescribable anger and declares war. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra’s not aligning with Daemon's decision as it could decrease support. The potential narrative of the episode, adapted from the Blood and Cheese storyline, will explicitly follow the minor antagonists. Blood and Cheese, the infamous assassins have very important roles in the progression of the episode to the next.

Advertisement

So, what can we expect from the episode? Primarily the preparation for the war, a battle where dragons will fight dragons which means more destruction, bloodshed, and countless deaths— an utter dystopian landscape. However, the episode is unlikely to dive into the war immediately rather it will fuel the very spark of it.

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2 recap

In the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2, Rhaenyra who recently married her uncle Daemon, realizes that it was nothing a terrible mistake. Daemon, played by Matt Smith, secretly hired assassins Blood and Cheese to murder Jaehaerys in the castle. Daemon’s act has left King Aegon II enraged and worsens Rhaenyra’s reputation across Westeros, branding her as a “slayer of infants.”

Confronting Daemon, Rhaenyra is horrified by his smirk during a council meeting while everyone else is in shock. She accuses him of sending the assassins and laments how his actions have weakened her claim to the throne. Their argument escalates with Rhaenyra expressing her distrust and accusing Daemon of using her to reclaim his lost inheritance. Daemon reacts violently, but Rhaenyra remains resolute, realizing she needs to take action against him.

Advertisement

Daemon then stormed out angrily on his dragon, Caraxes. Rhaenyra, on the other hand, is seen to take action on her own as she wants to avoid further mistakes and sends Baela to spy on King’s Landing.

Episode 2 of season 2 has made the plot of the season even more intriguing. Jaehaerys’ death, which was kind of necessary to drive the plot forward, would act as the catalyst of a spark for the upcoming war. Also, Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk, the twin brother vs brother was another interesting detail. Further, as the narrative of the season progresses, several new characters are expected to debut in the series.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Olivia Cooke Disagrees With Show's Intimate Scene Cut; Says 'That Was Really Fun To Do'