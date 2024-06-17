House Of The Dragon Season 2: Exploring The Biggest Easter Eggs From Episode 1 Premiere

The followers of House of the Dragon have been blessed by another season that brings along the glorious tale of Westeros. Meanwhile, it was right in the first episode of the acclaimed series that its makers put a lot of easter eggs that blew the minds of its fans.

However, if you are one of those who mistakenly missed out on these biggest easter eggs, we have got you covered. Scroll down to explore how the House of the Dragon’s Season 2 Episode 1 shapes its greater future while also introducing a major family from the much-applauded Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon Episode 1

The first episode of season 2 of House of the Dragon begins right from the event where its previous season ends. The latest entry within the series depicts a story following the murder of Lucerys Velaryon, who was killed by Aemond Targyren.

House of the Dragon Easter Eggs

Big name from Game of Thrones

The stars have been introduced in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. In the first few minutes of the first episode, we see that Jacerys has traveled to the Wall. He then asks Cregan Stark to support him in the war that is about to come.

During this sequence, Cregan Stark is also heard warning Jacerys, while stating the famous line, "Winter is coming." He further tells Jace about how his ancestors built the wall to protect the living from the “Death,” who as we know are the White Walkers.

Advertisement

Opening credits

The new season brings along some new opening credits. Here the audience can notice that a tapestry is being weaved in blood. The newly introduced credits also speak of many major events that have happened within the Targaryen family.

Amongst these major events, one can notice details that talk about the split between the Blacks and the Greens.

A pivotal character

Hugh Hammer is another big name who has been introduced in the series, this season. He is shown to plead with King Aegon for the pay that they’re owed to build weapons. Hugh Hammer might have had a small role at present, but he is surely one of the main characters in the development of the future story.

Rats

A few rat catchers are seen during the start of the first episode of House of the Dragon, roaming around the palace, and laying traps for rodents. Meanwhile, Helaena is shown talking to Aegon expressing her fear of rats. All of this sets a perfect base for a great story ahead.

Advertisement

The Blood and Cheese murder

After the gruesome events that we all noticed in the first season, the second season of House of the Dragon gave the fans another spine-chilling sequence. Jaehaerys Targaryen, who is a toddler and the son of King Aegon II and Queen Helaena was shown to be killed by two men who are called Blood and Cheese.

One of these two men is a member of the City Watch, while the other is the royal rat catcher.

With all of this already taking place in the first episode, Season 2 looks much more exciting ahead.

The new episodes of House of the Dragon season 2 will air weekly on HBO and Max on Sundays.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 1: Where Will The Plot Begin? Recap, What To Expect & More