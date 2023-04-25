House Of The Dragon Season 2: Here’s everything to know about the new star cast of HBO’s ambitious project

House Of The Dragon, the highly famous HBO series is set to get a second season, after the massive success of its first season. The Season 2 of the show, which is a prequel series to HBO's blockbuster outing Game Of Thrones, started rolling in London, a few days back. Along with the existing star cast, House Of The Dragon Season 2 will feature quite a few new faces. HBO, in a recently revealed official statement, dropped exciting updates on its new star cast.

Meet the new cast of House Of The Dragon Season 2

As you may know, the main star cast of House Of The Dragon is indeed returning in the second season of the show. And the list includes Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Tom Glynn-Carney, Ewan Mitchell, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Matthew Needham, Elliot Tittensor, Luke Tittensor, Bethany Antonia, and Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, and Jefferson Hall.

However, along with the original cast, four new actors have joined Season 2, to play some of the most-awaited roles. Gayle Rankin is playing the role of Alys Rivers, the child of Lord Lyonel Strong and a witch. Simon Russell Beale is appearing as Ser Simon Strong, Lord Larys Strong’s great-uncle. Freddie Fox has been roped in to play Ser Gwayne Hightower, Otto Hightower’s son, and Queen Alicent’s brother. Abubakar Salim, on the other hand, has joined the cast as Alyn of Hull.

About the show

As reported earlier, HBO has not finalised the release date of House Of The Dragon Season 2. But the recent updates suggest that the makers are eyeing a Summer 2024 release for the much-awaited project. The update was confirmed by HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys in a chat with Variety, recently. The reports have also confirmed that the Season 2 of the popular show will consist of 8 episodes.

ALSO READ: The Witcher Season 3: Netflix drops a major hint on the trailer release date of Henry Cavill’s show