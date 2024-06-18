House Of The Dragon Season 2: Lord Cregan Stark Reveals History Of Their House And Alliances

Spoilers Alert: Spoilers ahead for the upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon season 2.

In the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon, Jacaerys Velaryon (played by Harry Collett) and his dragon, Vermax, set off to secure alliances with the Arryns and the Starks to support his mother's claim to the Iron Throne.

Now, in Season 2's premiere, we catch up with Jace as he reaches the Wall, the northern border of the Seven Kingdoms, accompanied by Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor), the leader of House Stark known as the Wolf of the North.

House of the Dragon Season 2 explores deeper Stark history and alliances

As they ride a lift up the 700-foot ice Wall, Cregan explains the vital role of the Wall and the Night's Watch in keeping out the White Walkers. He shares Stark history, revealing why the North supports Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) over her half-brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Starks, devoted to duty and honor, uphold an oath made by Cregan's father to support Rhaenyra as the rightful heir. Despite Cregan's duty to the Wall, Jace reminds him of their ancestor Torrhen Stark, who pledged loyalty to Aegon I Targaryen, believing in unity for the Seven Kingdoms.

Eventually, Cregan agrees to support Rhaenyra with thousands of older Northern soldiers. He recounts a historical visit where his father showed the Wall's significance to King Jaehaerys Targaryen and Queen Alysanne, whose dragons refused to cross it. This emphasizes the Stark commitment to defending Westeros from unknown threats beyond the Wall.

Lead writer Sara Hess reveals the focus will remain on Targaryens

While Cregan's role in the Dance of the Dragons will unfold, the show's focus remains on the Targaryens. Lead writer Sara Hess cautioned fans not to expect extensive Stark storylines in Season 2. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said, "Expect very little, our POV is the Targaryens, and our POV is split between King’s Landing, Dragonstone, and then when Daemon goes to Harrenhal. We just don't have the eyes to really be everywhere at the same time."

George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, the companion novel to A Song of Ice and Fire, inspires House of the Dragon.

The latest episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2 are currently airing on HBO's Max.

