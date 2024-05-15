House Of The Dragon Season 2 New Trailer Unveils Epic Battles As Targaryens Go To War; WATCH

Queen Rhaenyra is ready to get back her throne from the usurper King!

Spoiler Alert! The first season ended on a high note with Lucerys's death, which planted the seeds of conflict between the Red and Green councils of House Targaryens. The second season of House Of The Dragon will resume with the aftermath of the incident and mark the beginning of the civil war!

House Of The Dragon Season 2 is the beginning of the Targaryen civil war

Although the growing tension between Queen Alicent and Rhaenyra was evident in the first season, they still had soft corners for each other. However, after how things unfolded at the fight above Shipbreaker Bay, their bond will not be the same.

The season 2 trailer shows that war has officially been declared! Queen Mother Alicent wants her son Aegon to rule the throne, whereas the late King Viserys declared Rhaenyra the rightful heir. Although Alicent has the power of the realm and the support of her house, the Hightower, House Velaryon, will side with Rhaenyra, as depicted in the trailer.

Fan favorite Prince Daemon and the usurper King Aegon are in the mood for war. It seems that the Queens are yet to unleash their wrath and are trying to avoid the inevitable war. “War is coming, and neither of us may win,” Rhaenyra says in the trailer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The returning and new cast of HOTD 2

The returning cast includes the leads, Matt Smith (Prince Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Ser Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen) and Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon II Targaryen).

The new additions to the season include Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), and Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne) and many others.

Rankin, who will play Alys Rivers, spoke to the Town & Country Magazine about the upcoming series. He said that fans can expect it to be wild but very contained!