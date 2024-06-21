House Of The Dragon Season 2: Olivia Cooke Disagrees With Show's Intimate Scene Cut; Says 'That Was Really Fun To Do'

House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke shared with Elle magazine that she somewhat disagreed with showrunner Ryan Condal's decision to cut one of her intimate scenes from Season 2.

During the interview, Cooke described the scene as "carnal" and "animalistic." She said, “It was messy as f--k. It wasn’t beautiful, and that was really fun to do, I think Ryan said we weren’t learning any more about the characters, which I disagree with slightly, but it’s OK. It’s his show.”

Olivia Cooke talks about intimate scenes in the House of Dragon season 2

Cooke plays Alicent Hightower on HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series, which just started its second season. She worked closely with intimacy coordinator Vanessa Coffrey on any graphic scenes she needed to shoot.

Cooke was surprised there weren’t more intimate scenes, given Game of Thrones' reputation for nudity. She said, “I’m relieved that when it has been used for me, it’s showing Alicent being pleasured, which is amazing and doesn’t feel gratuitous. It feels like we’re telling a story.”

While Cooke expected more animalistic scenes, her co-star Matt Smith, who plays Daemon Targaryen, felt he had too many during the first season. The Crown actor told Rolling Stone U.K. before the series debuted, “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another s-- scene?’”

He added, And they’re like, “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.”

Advertisement

When asked if he is featured in some of the show’s intimate scenes, Smith noted, “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me.”

House of Dragon Season 2 story plot

Season 2 will follow the Targaryens as they plunge into the civil war described in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, with the Greens on the Iron Throne and the Blacks fighting for it.

The season picks up after the dramatic events of the Season 1 finale, where Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), and his dragon were killed by Aemond (Ewan Mitchell). This loss sparks war for Rhaenyra, already furious over her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) wrongfully taking the throne after King Viserys (Paddy Considine) died.

In the Season 2 premiere, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Rhaenyra's husband and uncle, hires two men to kill Aemond, but they end up killing the heir to the Iron Throne instead. Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon, previously told PEOPLE that Aegon will be out for revenge following the death of his son, Jaehaerys Targaryen.

Advertisement

House of the Dragon Season 2 airs new episodes on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.

ALSO READ: Tom Hardy Casts Doubt On Returning For Mad Max Prequel Amid The Upcoming Film The Bikeriders