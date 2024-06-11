House of the Dragon Season 2 Promotions in Full Swing With Westeros Banner at Brooklyn Bridge; See Here

Westroes banners rise ahead of House of The Dragon 2!

The much-anticipated season of the prequel series of the hit show Game of Thrones is almost here, and HBO is doing its best to increase the hype. The second season will mark the beginning of the Targaryen Civil War!

House of the Dragon Season 2 promotions are in full swing

Fans of the show are awaiting the new season’s release with bated breaths, but the creators wish chaos over calm! They had previously urged fans to pick a side between the battle of the Greens (Queen Alicent) and Blacks (Princess Rhaenyra).

Less than a week before the release of season 2, Green Targaryen banners were hanging below the Brooklyn Bridge in NYC, causing the already hyped-up fandom to go into a frenzy! One user reacted to the post and wrote, “THIS is how marketing is done. Sunday can't come fast enough.”

Meanwhile, another user pointed out the obvious color of the flag, which has a huge significance in the show’s upcoming battle. “NYC took the side of Green?” they wrote. The marketing tactic did clearly what it meant to do. “Give this marketing and PR team a raise. Geez, they are good,” another user wrote.

What to expect: House of the Dragon Season 2?

Advertisement

The first season had a sombre kickstart and is headed for chaos! The season concluded with King Viserys’s death, the throne usurped by Alicent’s son Aegon II, and the death of Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys. The second season will start with both parties finding out about the incident that took Lucerys’ life, which will mark the beginning of the Dance of the Dragons.

The new season of House of the Dragon will be released on June 16.