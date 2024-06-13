House of the Dragon Season 2 Showrunner Opens Up About 'Lurking' Series Ending

The second season of the popular Game of Thrones spin-off series House of Dragon is set to premiere on June 16. Ahead of its premiere, showrunner Ryan Condal opened up about his fears regarding the show’s end.

Based on Geroge R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, the epic fantasy series serves as a prequel to the iconic Game of Thrones. It is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth. So, where and how do the makers plan on ending the series? Let’s find out.

What does House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal fear for the series ending?

Ahead of the show’s upcoming second season, Condal spoke to Radio Times and revealed that "sticking the landing is actually the most difficult thing." While he's "not thinking that far ahead" yet, he said, “Because everybody by that point, many years on down the road, are going to have their own idea of where the show should and/or what it should be.”

He further explained that one cannot always “satisfy” all the ideas that come to the team’s or fans’ minds and eventually can’t deliver accordingly but he thinks “You have to give them the thing that they need.” As an adapter he feels that this is the challenge he is willing to take on but “it is... that lurks in the back of my mind, for sure.”

What is Ryan Condal sure about the House of the Dragon series ending?

Crediting the process of writing and producing the second season, Condal further disclosed that he now has some degree of clarity on where and when the show should have an ending. He also reiterated his often-said thought that “there's a history that marches on for decades after this.” He continued, “So it's not about ending the Targaryen history. It's just finding the place to close the curtain on this particular time.”

Condal shared that while the team has brought this epic story to a close, they are still searching for the “satisfying television ending,” that will let everyone know that “time marches on from here.” He believes that it has been increasingly evident as the timeline has progressed but Condal is yet not ready to discuss how the number of seasons or episodes left before the show ends. “But I think the nice thing is we know where we're going, we have all the material that we need, because the book is written and hopefully we can bring this to a satisfying conclusion,” he said.

About the show House of the Dragon

Created by Martin and Ryan Murphy, House of the Dragon is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. The first season premiered in August 2022 and became one of the most-watched HBO original series ever as it amassed over 10 million views.

In April this year, two trailers for the upcoming second season were released. While one is on the side of Team Black, which is the group that defends Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D'Arcy) right to govern, the other is on the side of Team Green, which is the group that defends Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) right to rule.

