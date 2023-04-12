House Of The Dragon Season 2 starts rolling: From Star cast to the premiere date, everything you need to know

The much-awaited House Of The Dragon Season 2 has finally started rolling at the Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom, recently. Here's everything you need to know.

House Of The Dragon Season 2
House Of The Dragon Season 2 might premiere by the Summer of 2024 (Credits: HBO)

House Of The Dragon, the much-loved HBO show which was the prequel to the globally famous Game Of Thrones series, is now set to be back with its Season 2. According to the latest reports, House Of the Dragon Season 2 has finally started rolling at the Leavesden Studios in the United Kingdom, recently. The exciting update came out as a great surprise for the fans of the Game Of Thrones universe, who were eagerly waiting for the second season of its much-loved prequel.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 starts rolling

Ryan Condal, who is the co-creator and executive producer of the House Of The Dragon series, confirmed the new update with an official statement, recently. "House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both the cast and crew. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into the battle. We can’t wait to share with you what we have in store," reads Condal's statement, published by Hollywood Life.

Check out a click from the sets of House Of the Dragon Season 2, below:

Credits: HBO / Hollywood Life

