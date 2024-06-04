House Of The Dragon Season 2: Tom Glynn-Carney Spills Tea On Aegon II Character

The House of the Dragon is back with its much anticipated Season 2. The series is a prequel to the blockbuster series of Game of Thrones and follows the legends of the House Targaryen and its rule over the seven kingdoms of Westeros. Now as fans eagerly await to know the unfolding of season 2, the show’s star, Tom Glynn-Carney, has opened up about his character, Aegon II Targaryen’s development, implying that Aegon II will not hold back in his fight to sit over the iron throne.

Tom Glynn-Carney on the future of his character Aegon II Targaryen

In his recent conversation with ET, during the premiere of the 2nd season of the House of the Dragon at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Tom Glynn-Carney gave insights into the future of his character, Aegon II Targaryen, the season 2. Glynn-Carney remarked that his character will witness absolute growth as Aegon II will be “finding (his) feet.”

Further Glynn-Carney added that his character will find his purpose to give direction to his actions, stating that Aegon II Targaryen is “getting to grips with what it is to step into the shoes of the king, wear the crown, sit on the iron throne and actually have a purpose.” “We see Aegon, for the first time ever, have purpose,” the actor commented enthusiastically.

Tom Glynn-Carney wants his character, Aegon II Targaryen, to be king

The House of the Dragon season 1 concluded back in October 2022, as people took sides and there was a hint towards the coming tension between the Black and the Green Council. The Black Council supported Rhaenyra Targaryen’s ascendance to the throne, whereas the Green Council backed Aegon II Targaryen’s claim. As Aegon II becomes the new king, his position is constantly being threatened by the presence of Rhaenyra Targaryen.

As Tom Glynn-Carney’s character’s position as the king comes at risk, the actor expresses pure excitement, making it clear that he has no intent to give up his position as king, hinting that his character won’t hold back in the coming episodes to get sole ownership of the iron throne. “My name is on the lease for the castle. I've said it before and I'll say it again -- it's just more fun being king! So I'm going to fight for it,” Glynn-Carney shared.

Apart from Tom Glynn-Carney, the showrunner Ryan Condal also dropped major hints about season 2, revealing that this season would experience some of the most epic battles of the franchise. Fans can expect some visually stunning battle sequences in the upcoming season. Episode 1 of the House of the Dragon season 2 will be aired on June 16, 2024.

