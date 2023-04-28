House of the Dragon Season 2: Who are the new cast members? Know about new characters, release date and more

It’s official, House of Dragon will be back for Season 2. Season one comprised 10 while episodes, while season 2 of House of Dragons will have 8 episodes. HBO confirmed that the production for Season 2 has started. The show's account gave further confirmation by tweeting, “It's time to return to King's Landing.”

House of Dragon Season 2: Release date

The official dates for the release of Season 2 aren’t out, but Season 2 of House of Dragon will likely premiere in 2024.

House of Dragon Season 2: Cast

The members that are returning to the cast are Cooke and D'Arcy will return alongside Matt Smith as Daemon. The actors returning in the roles are Eve Best as Rhaenys, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Mitchell as Aemond, Glynn-Carney as Aegon II, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Bethany Antonia as Baela, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena, Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen and Matthew Needham as Larys Strong. There is a chance that John Macmillan will be back in the role of Laenor Velaryon. It is possible that he fakes his own death in Season 1, but fans might have to wait till Season 3 or 4 for him to return.

Trailer of House of Dragon Season 1:

HBO has revealed that new cast members will be joining the show. Gayle Rankin was cast in the role of Alys Rivers, a healer that lives at Harrenhal. Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, and Abubakar Salim will play Alyn of Hull.

What to expect from House of Dragon Season 2?

Season 1 showed us the Civil War between Black and Green parties, which were led by Rhaenrya and Alicent. After Viserys' died, Rhaenyra and her half-brother Aegon II were in splits about who should sit on the Iron Throne. Glynn-Carney, who plays the role of Aegon II, has hinted that more havoc is on the way, "I'm looking forward to having Aegon have a lot more meat to get his teeth stuck into and to cause more havoc, really, and to throw a spanner in the works, which he does so well."

He continued, “All I can tell you is that we're training very hard, and we are making sure our bodies are in good enough condition for how strenuous season 2 is gonna be."

How does HOTD connect to Game of Thrones?

House of Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones take place. Because of the massive time span in the middle, there are no character overlaps. Many of the characters are direct ancestors of the ones in Game of Thrones.

