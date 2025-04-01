House of the Dragon Season 3 Filming Start Announced by THIS Crucial Actor; Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler Join Cast
House of the Dragon season 3 is now officially in production. With the shooting of the show beginning, the reports have revealed new cast members joining the team.
House of the Dragon season 3 filming has begun. HBO confirmed the news with Variety, getting the fans excited for the new bunch of episodes. According to the media reports, the cast is shooting for their parts in the U.K., as the series will enter its Targaryen era. Additionally, the fans will be witnessing the return of their favorite characters, with some new faces coming in to bring the twists.
Emma D’Arcy also shared the news of her reprising the role in season 3 of the show by sharing a special message with her fans on the official Instagram page of House of the Dragon.
She will return to the screens alongside Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Saint Toussaint. Besides the original cast members, Tommy Flanagan and Dan Fogler have also been roped in for the new season. The actors will play the roles of Ser Roderick Dustin and Ser Torrhen Manderly, respectively.
In the previous interview, James Norton, who plays the character of Ormund Hightower, revealed that the makers will be bringing in yet another political piece into the storyline.
Meanwhile, Clare Kilnare, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Perestere have returned to the director’s chair alongside Nina Lopez Corrado, who is known for her works Supernatural and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
House of the Dragon is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. The timeline of the show stands two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones took place.
In the last season of the series, the audience witnessed the bloodshed and the ground laid for the Battle of Gullet, which is expected to hit the screens in the new episodes.
