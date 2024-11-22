House of the Dragon Season 3 is Rumored to Begin Filming in March 2025
House of the Dragon season 3 may begin filming in March 2025, with fans awaiting the next chapter of HBO's epic Game of Thrones prequel series. READ
House of the Dragon season 3 is rumored to begin filming in March 2025, according to Winter is Coming, a trusted source for news for A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. This aligns with earlier statements by showrunner Ryan Condal, who mentioned production would start “earlyish 2025.”
Fans of the Game of Thrones prequel series are eagerly waiting for updates after season 2 wrapped earlier this year. The second season left several major storylines unresolved, including the clash between Criston Cole's forces and Daemon Targaryen’s army in the Riverlands. Meanwhile, King Aegon fled King's Landing, and Rhaenyra Targaryen prepared for battle by recruiting peasants to ride dragons.
While there’s excitement for what’s next, the long gaps between seasons have sparked concerns among fans. Some fear that the two-year wait between seasons could hurt the show’s popularity. One fan noted on social media, “Ending the show in August and not filming until March is nuts.”
This lengthy production timeline isn’t unique to House of the Dragon. Other major fantasy shows like The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power have similarly long waits. However, examples like Stranger Things, which maintains a strong fanbase despite multi-year gaps, show that delays don’t necessarily lead to declining interest.
HBO is also working on keeping fans engaged by releasing another Game of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, in 2025. This new series could help fill the gap as fans await season 3 of House of the Dragon.
Delays in filming could be due to the show’s heavy reliance on CGI, especially for dragon scenes, which require time and resources. Additionally, HBO’s delayed renewal of new seasons has further stretched the timeline.
With rumors that House of the Dragon will wrap up after season 4, fans hope for faster production in the future to avoid extended waits between seasons. Season 3 is expected to come out in 2026.
