House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser: Rhaenyra Forges Ahead With Eyes on Iron Throne, Locks June Premiere

A new teaser has been released for the upcoming season of the famed show, House of the Dragon. With a premiere plan set of mid-year, the series is gearing up for another look into the proceedings of the House Targaryen as more dragons enter the chat with the greed for becoming the one true ruler taking priority.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT

It showcases the control of Ewan Mitchell’s Aemond Targaryen on the Iron Throne following the defeat of Tom Glynn-Carney’s Aegon Targaryen, his brother, who says, “The king has abdicated the throne,” and threatens that a new line of unsullied kings is to follow.

The most crucial point in the story is the event of the Battle of the Gullet, where Rhaenyra’s son Jace (Jacaerys Velaryon) takes charge of a dragon and flies it against House Velaryon, with his mother adding more fire-led beasts to her army. Flames rise up and the season teases a rather grim downfall of the Targaryens with the tagline, “From Fire Comes Darkness.”

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the newly dropped House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer falls just ahead of the finale for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which happens about 90 years before Game of Thrones. It will be the first time that two seasons of the author’s massively beloved franchise will air in the same year.

The returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

As for the new cast, actors James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, have been announced. Ryan Condal and George R.R. Martin have been revealed as the co-creators and executive producers, alongside Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett.

Set 200 years before the happenings in Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon Season 3 has also confirmed its release in June 2026.

