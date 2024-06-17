House Of The Dragon Season Episode Release Schedule: Complete List

Black fights Green in the second season of House of the Dragon, which is highly anticipated. House of the Dragon returns for a Game of Thrones prequel after two years to catalog all those events that led to the fall of House Targaryen.

Release details

House of the Dragon season 2 premiered on Sunday, June 16. New episodes will air each Sunday at 9 PM ET/PT on HBO. Episodes are also available to stream in 4K via Max at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. Consisting of eight episodes, the final episode is set for August 4 and airs weekly until then.

Episode guide

This is a shorter season compared to the first one with only eight episodes in total. This is a complete schedule:

Episode 1: A Son for a Son – June 16

Episode 2: June 23

Episode 3: June 30

Episode 4: A Dance of Dragons – July 7

Episode 5: July 14

Episode 6: July 21

Episode 7: July 28

Episode 8 (Season Finale): August 4

Plot and cast

Season 2 takes over from where Season 1 dramatically left off. Aemond and Vhaegar’s murder of Princess Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys as well as his dragon leads to more troubles between them and the Hightowers who are close to civil war which is called The Dance of Dragons.

Many familiar faces will be returning this time around. Characters include Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Matthew Needham, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia Graham McTavish and Phia Saban.

Expectations for House Of The Dragon Season 2 are sky-high; it promises an edge-of-your-seat experience just like before! With an all-star cast returning once again along with a plot centered on political intrigue and epic battles; fans should prepare themselves for a wild ride. Don’t forget to watch every Sunday in order not to miss any moment during all these actions.

