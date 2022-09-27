House of the Dragon showrunner on fans shipping Rhaenyra and Daemon: Nothing surprises me these days
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal spoke about Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen's relationship on the show.
Game of Thrones' prequel, House of the Dragon has already got fans hooked to it in its first season. The show which focuses on the history of House Targaryen from 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke in the original series. While the prequel has several similarities with Game of Thrones, one of the aspects that's common also happens to be the portrayal of incestuous relationships.
In House of the Dragon, one such relationship that has attracted the attention of viewers happens to be the one shared by Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen and his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Milly Alcock in the first five episodes followed by Emma D'Arcy taking over the character's older version. With the chemistry teased between young Rhaenyra and Daemon, fans seemingly got hopeful and even began to ship their romance.
In a recent interview with Variety, when showrunner Ryan Condal was asked if he was surprised by the fan reaction to Rhaenyra and Daemon's relationship, he said, "I mean, nothing surprises me these days. I really didn’t know what people were going to make of that at all. Look, it’s part of the story, and I think that’s what makes it fascinating, because it sort of is taboo in a way and in our modern sensibility. "
Condal further also credited Game of Thrones for doing the groundwork and normalising Targaryen mating rituals. The showrunner also noted that enough credit also goes to Matt and Milly and also Emma in the later episodes for their performances which have been making people accept the things that their characters do. Condal further also teased that Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy's Daemon and Rhaenyra will continue to have a "complex relationship" in the show.
