House of the Dragon showrunner on fans shipping Rhaenyra and Daemon: Nothing surprises me these days

Game of Thrones' prequel, House of the Dragon has already got fans hooked to it in its first season. The show which focuses on the history of House Targaryen from 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen played by Emilia Clarke in the original series. While the prequel has several similarities with Game of Thrones, one of the aspects that's common also happens to be the portrayal of incestuous relationships.

In House of the Dragon, one such relationship that has attracted the attention of viewers happens to be the one shared by Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen and his niece Rhaenyra Targaryen played by Milly Alcock in the first five episodes followed by Emma D'Arcy taking over the character's older version. With the chemistry teased between young Rhaenyra and Daemon, fans seemingly got hopeful and even began to ship their romance.