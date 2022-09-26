House of the Dragon showrunner reveals if Milly Alcock will return as Rhaenyra in flashback scenes

House of Dragon's first season recently took a 10-year jump with its sixth episode and amid the same, the film's lead character of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen received a casting change as Milly Alcock who played the younger version was replaced by Emma D'Arcy. With the first five episodes making a strong impact, fans have been sad about Alcock's exit.

In a recent interview with Variety, House of the Dragon's showrunner, Ryan Condal spoke about whether Milly Alcock's younger Princess Rhaenyra will return in flashback scenes. Speaking about the series plans for the first and second season, he said, "I mean, look, I don’t know. [They] are not a part of the story that we’re telling yet. That’s not a thing that we’re doing right now." Although not giving up on all hope, he further added, "There are things that we haven’t fully sorted out. I’m not closing the door on anything."