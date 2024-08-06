House Of The Dragon Showrunner Ryan Condal Teases Shift In Aemond And Helaena's Character With Focus On Prophecies

Ryan Condal, the showrunner for the House of the Dragon, recently discussed the Season 2 finale and what’s coming in Season 3. The finale saw the armies of Westeros prepare for war, wrapping up major storylines from this season while setting up for the next.

Daemon, played by Matt Smith, pledged loyalty to Rhaenyra after having a vision of White Walkers and Daenerys. Rhaena, portrayed by Phoebe Campbell, discovered a wild dragon in the Vale.

Aegon and Larys went into hiding, while Aemond confronted Helaena about her dragon-riding plans, only to be rejected. The episode ended with Alicent sneaking into Dragonstone to seek peace with Rhaenyra, but she betrayed her sons to secure her and Helaena’s escape.

In a recent press conference, showrunner Ryan Condal answered questions about the future of the show. He hinted at a big battle coming up in Season 3, known as the Battle of the Gullet. This battle will be a major event, and Condal explained that creating such scenes requires a lot of resources.

While Season 2 had only one major battle, Condal told the outlet that this was to ensure that the upcoming battles get the attention they deserve. He promised that the Battle of the Gullet would be significant and exciting, though fans will have to wait for it.

Condal also addressed questions about the character of Nettles. Some fans were hoping for her inclusion, but instead, Rhaena seems to be taking on Nettles’ role. Condal didn’t confirm if Nettles was cut from the story but emphasized that the show often interprets the source material in different ways.

He noted that the show is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, but it offers one version of the history, with room for interpretation.

There was also some confusion about Aegon’s dragon, Sunfyre. The finale had characters mentioning that Sunfyre was dead, but Condal did not confirm this.

He explained that adapting the story from the book involves balancing between staying true to the source material and creating engaging television. The show aims to provide a well-rounded narrative while remaining faithful to the book’s events.

Criston Cole’s character has undergone significant changes. Once a commander of the Kingsguard and now the Hand of the King, Criston’s view on war has shifted dramatically after the battle at Rook’s Rest.

Condal described him as being in a dark place, realizing the grim reality of warfare and his likely fate. Condal praised actor Fabien Frankel’s performance and compared Criston’s evolution to that of Jaime Lannister from Game of Thrones.

Helaena Targaryen, on the other hand, has developed a unique power of prophecy. Initially seen as an odd character, Helaena’s visions become more significant as she faces personal tragedies.

Condal discussed how Helaena’s abilities have grown, partly due to the intense pressure and loss she has experienced. This evolution in her character adds a deeper layer to her role in the story.

The finale also teased future developments with Aemond, who was told by Helaena that he would die. This prophecy adds complexity to Aemond’s character, making him question his fate. Condal emphasized that Aemond is more than just a villain; his journey involves understanding his past and present.

Finally, the show continues to explore connections between characters from House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones. Daemon’s vision of Daenerys suggests a thematic link, though Condal clarified that the show focuses on the Targaryen civil war rather than directly connecting to Daenerys’ storyline in Game of Thrones.

He highlighted that the series aims to explore how prophecies and power are interpreted in the Targaryen world, adding depth to the characters and their motivations.

Hous of The Dragon is available to stream on Prime Video.

