House of the Dragon star Matt Smith REVEALS Queen Elizabeth II 'used to watch The Crown on a projector'

After Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, another The Crown star is paying his respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, at the age of 96. Matt Smith, in an appearance on the TODAY show, was asked if any of the royal family members had watched the popular show, in which the House of the Dragon star played Prince Philip from Season 1-2.

"I heard The Queen watched it. Yeah, yeah, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently and I know that [Prince] Philip definitely didn't," Matt revealed. When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II's darling husband, Smith recalled how a good friend of his, who sat next to the late Duke of Edinburgh, couldn't help himself from asking if the beloved royal family member had watched the Netflix series. To his query, Prince Philip apparently responded quirkily: "Don't be ridiculous."