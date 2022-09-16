House of the Dragon star Matt Smith REVEALS Queen Elizabeth II 'used to watch The Crown on a projector'
The Crown star Matt Smith confided that he might watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession at his "local pub" with a group of friends.
After Olivia Colman and Claire Foy, another The Crown star is paying his respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, at the age of 96. Matt Smith, in an appearance on the TODAY show, was asked if any of the royal family members had watched the popular show, in which the House of the Dragon star played Prince Philip from Season 1-2.
"I heard The Queen watched it. Yeah, yeah, and she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently and I know that [Prince] Philip definitely didn't," Matt revealed. When it comes to Queen Elizabeth II's darling husband, Smith recalled how a good friend of his, who sat next to the late Duke of Edinburgh, couldn't help himself from asking if the beloved royal family member had watched the Netflix series. To his query, Prince Philip apparently responded quirkily: "Don't be ridiculous."
Smith also shared his desire to return to the UK for The Queen's funeral procession on September 19: "I think it's a piece of history. I don't think we'll ever have a monarch that serves for 70 years again. She saw 13 prime ministers come and go, 14 presidents or something like that and I just want to be in London. I want to experience it, I want to share in the ceremony of it, really."
While his mother will be going for Queen Elizabeth II's procession, Matt Smith might skip it and would rather watch it: "I might watch it in my local pub actually with a group of friends."
ALSO READ: Prince Harry gets tearful alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Queen's service