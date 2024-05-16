Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy, stars of House of the Dragon, might play feuding characters on-screen, but they both agree that going viral and becoming a meme is not a pleasant experience.

During a promo event in 2022 for the Game of Thrones spinoff, Cooke and D’Arcy took turns asking each other questions from a bowl. Here's what happened;

Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy share thoughts on viral Tik-Tok meme

Cooke asked D’Arcy about her favorite drink, to which D’Arcy replied, “Negroni Spagliato with prosecco in it,” Cooke reacted with "Stunnin'!" This moment made Cooke go viral and become a meme, which she didn't like at all.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cooke mentioned, “I did hate it for a very long time, I was in the pub. A woman opened the door for me and she said with a thick Spanish accent, ‘Stunnin’!’ I was just like, ‘Oh my God. Over a decade’s worth of work reduced to a single word in my lexicon.”

While Emma D'Arcy admitted she didn't "have anything illuminating to say on it because it's very hard to know how to react when you become a meme."

Both actresses are now more cautious about what could go viral. They were wary of the life-size chess board set for their EW cover shoot, fearing it might become a meme like the Harry Potter chess scene.

Cooke said, “Honest to God, when we walked on and I saw the chess board, I was like, ‘Well, this is over.’ It’s in my head the whole time, I was like, ‘This is torture. We physically cannot do this.'”

She continued, “I refuse to do it. It’s just sad how you work for eight months and it f***ing gets reduced to a f***ing TikTok, and that makes me sad.”

House of the Dragons season 2 unveils new trailer

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Season 2 of House of the Dragon, giving fans a glimpse into the intense storyline of the Game of Thrones prequel series. The trailer shows House Targaryen facing a civil war for the Iron Throne, with dragon fire and rival factions battling it out.

Set to premiere on June 16, the eight-episode season depicts King Aegon II seizing power from Rhaenyra, sparking conflict between the Blacks and Greens. Rhaenyra and Daemon lead the Blacks in an invasion of King's Landing, while Aegon's loyalists, the Greens, prepare to defend. The trailer offers a preview of the fiery battles and political intrigue to come, hinting at a visit to the Wall as well.

