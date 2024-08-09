House of The Dragon: Who Rode Vhagar Before Aemond? Explored

House of the Dragon highlights the powerful dragons of House Targaryen. Rhaenyra Targaryen's faction seeks more Dragonriders for a war against the Greens' dragons, specifically Aemond's massive mount, Vhagar. After losing Princess Rhaenys and Meleys, Rhaenyra recruits new riders for Seasmoke, Vermithor, and Silverwing.

Vhagar, a powerful dragon in Game of Thrones, has a connection to Westeros' origins 100 years before House of the Dragon. Prince Aemond claimed Vhagar as a child after his aunt's death. However, her history is more complex than casual fans realize, as she is the last remnant of a bygone age dating back to Old Valyria. Vhagar's story is richer than casual fans may realize.

Visenya Targaryen used to ride Vhagar

Vhagar, one of the oldest creatures, escaped Valyria's doom with two other dragons and the Targaryens, led by Aerion. They fled to Dragonstone before their ancient kingdom was destroyed. The younger generation of Targaryens rode these dragons to conquer the Seven Kingdoms, with Aegon riding Balerion the Black Dread and Rhaenys riding Meraxes. Visenya, Aegon's oldest sister, rode Vhagar, helping her siblings consolidate the kingdoms into one nation.

Aegon the Conqueror's sisters, Visenya and Vhagar, played a crucial role in establishing House Targaryen. Visenya, the fiercest of Aegon's siblings, used Vhagar to destroy enemies and rode to Westeros to accept lords and kings' fealty. She also participated in the Field of Fire, where an opposing army was burned alive by the Targaryens' dragons. Visenya died in 44 AC, leaving Vhagar without a rider for several decades. The mighty creature remained in the dragon pit on Dragonstone, seemingly ending her conquest.

The Targaryen conquest of Dorne, a kingdom in Westeros, was slower than the other six kingdoms. The Targaryens had multiple attempts over decades, including the First Dornish War, which ended with the death of Visenya and her dragon, Rhaenys. After Rhaenys's death, Aegon and Visenya halted their attack on Dorne, fearing their opponents might possess weapons to kill Balerion and Vhagar. Without dragons, the Targaryens would be mortal kings and queens, losing their position in the eyes of the Smallfolk.

In 83 AC, Dorne, not part of the Seven Kingdoms, raised a fleet to attack King's Landing. Baelon the Brave, Jaehaerys's son, claimed Vhagar and rode the dragon in the Fourth Dornish War. The Dornish fleet was defeated, and Baelon was deemed a worthy successor to Visenya. However, the beloved prince died of illness, leaving Vhagar riderless. Despite his death, Baelon's line prevailed, and his son Viserys became king. Viserys's sister-in-law, Laena Velaryon, eventually claimed Vhagar, bringing the dragon's history to life in House of the Dragon.

By House of the Dragon season 2, Vhagar is protecting King's Landing, and Aemond is still her rider.

Vhagar became the last remnant of Valyria

After the death of the original Targaryens, dragons were the last living creatures before the Doom of Old Valyria. However, dragons are not immortal. Meraxes and Rhaenys were killed during the First Dornish War, and Balerion the Black Dread, died of old age. After Balerion's death, Vhagar became the last remnant of Valyria, as the world had changed rapidly since the ill-fated kingdom's doom.

Vhagar, a legendary dragon, was viewed by the Targaryens as a superpower for their enemies. Aemond flew Vhagar during the Dance of the Dragons, leading to its death in 130 AC. This event marked the end of Valyria, as no living creature remembered the nation's downfall. Westeros, now unable to remember the mistakes of Valyria, was potentially doomed to repeat them.

Vhagar may be one of the strongest dragons in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, but she is far more than a fire-breathing superweapon. Having fought alongside Visenya, Baelon, Laena, and Aemond, Vhagar still hasn't been fully revealed in House of the Dragon, for her history extends much farther than any living Targaryen.

