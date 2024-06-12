House Of The Dragon's Matt Smith Earns Praise From LGBTQ Community For Correcting Interviewer Who Got Emma D'Arcy's Pronouns Wrong

House of Dragon actor Matt Smith’s gentle correction of a presenter who misgendered his House of the Dragon co-star Emma D’Arcy has blossomed into loads of positive feedback from the LGBTQ+ community online. Sue Perkins, formerly the host of The Great British Bake Off, talked to Smith at the London premiere of House of the Dragon’s second season held on June 12 in Leicester Square. It was during this conversation that Perkins mistakenly referred to D’Arcy as she/her which then was gently corrected by Smith in his response.

Matt Smith gently corrects the host on Emma D'Arcy's pronouns

This mishap happened when talking about House of the Dragon Season 1’s final scene where Daemon tells Rhaenyra Targaryen about Lucerys, her son’s death. While talking about an earlier interview with D’Arcy, Sue Perkins said, "I was talking to Emma and she was saying. She was talking about how amazing that end scene was and she gave you all the credit."

The Crown star subtly but firmly corrected D’Arcy who prefers they/them pronouns. He remarked, "I can’t take the credit, but I have to say, aren’t they brilliant? They are absolutely brilliant and you’re in for a real treat with Emma this year, I think Emma’s put in a really great performance."

In an interview with Highsnobiety, Emma had already made public their fashion choices and identity. They said that many people consider clothes as part of their identity through which they express themselves, whereas those who are gender fluid or trans use them even more basically than that.

The House of the Dragon stunner said, "I'm trans-masc presenting person, and broadly, my instinct is to wear rigid shapes softly. I used to be more into texture, but now I’m gradually getting more into bright colors."

LGBTQ+ community shower House of the Dragon star Matt Smith with praises online

An enthusiast expressed their thoughts on X stating, "the sexiest thing a man can do is quietly correct someone's pronouns mid conversation."

While another fan wrote in the quotes, "I keep rewatching this clip. Matt has always fought for Emma since day one and I’ve never heard him misgender them once. It’s second nature to him. It’s the bare minimum but it goes such a long way."

While some were criticizing the interviewer Sue Perkins for repeatedly misgendering Emma D'Arcy, others focused on praising the House of the Dragon stars, writing, "Thank you Matt Smith for being the absolute best as always. While we're here, Emma D'Arcy was brilliant in Bluets. Absolutely hypnotic. They're definitely now one of my must-see actors."

HBO will premiere House of the Dragon on June 16. It is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. It is a prequel set two centuries ago to Game of Thrones telling the story behind House Targaryen. The cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, and more.

