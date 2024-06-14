House Of The Dragons Renewed For Season 3 By HBO Ahead Of Season 2 Premiere

HBO has given the green signal to the House of the Dragons' third-season renewal. The announcement comes days ahead of the season 2 premiere. The Game of Thrones spinoff has received firey viewership on the streamer, and hence they are going for yet another season. For the first season, the makers revealed that 29 million viewers binge-watched the show across the globe.

House of the Dragons is based on George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones, Fire and Blood. The author is also one of the producers of the series, along with the co-creator, Ryan Condal.

Statement by the head of HBO

To announce the third season of the drama series, the chief of HBO, Francesca Orsi, shared, “George, Ryan, and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew, have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season.” Moreover, Orsi claimed that the cast and crew have put in “dragon sized” efforts in creating the magic onscreen and that the streamer is thrilled to announce that the story of House Targaryen will continue for season 3.

According to the reports, the original cast members, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham, will reprise their roles in the upcoming season.

As for the new faces in the show, Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor and Vincent Regan have entered the show as new characters.

Production of House of the Dragon

While Martin and Condal have stepped up to fund the show, other names include Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis, who also have come on board as the executive producers of the show.

House of the Dragons was nominated under nine categories at the Emmys and two at Golden Globes. The show bagged the Golden Globe for Best Drama TV Series.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16.

