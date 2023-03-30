House of the Dragons: Will there be fewer episodes in Season 2?

House of the Dragons is one of the most-watched fantasy drama television series. Season 1 of the show concluded with an episode where Rhaenyra gave birth to a stillborn daughter and was crowned as queen. She also discovered that Aemond Targaryen and his dragon had killed her middle boy, Lucerys. The last season has 10 engaging episodes in total. But it seems like season 2 of House of the Dragon will be shorter than season 1. Yes, you read that right! The upcoming season of The House of Dragons will only have eight episodes, although there’s a reason behind it.

With season 2 of the Game of Thrones prequel which is scheduled to premiere in the summer of 2024, it has been reported that planning for the third season has already begun. Season 3 might include scenes initially meant for the second. As per reports, fewer episodes in the season could be a part of a longer plan which might include the renewal of season 3. Another "Game of Thrones" alum, Alan Taylor, will work on the show's second season as a director and executive producer.

About House of Dragons

Helmed by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, House of Dragons is an American fantasy drama. Inspired by Martin’s 2018 novel ‘Fire & Blood’, the series is the prequel to Game of Thrones. The show boasts a stellar cast, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. The first season of the show has received great reviews and was loved by fans from all over the world. Fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the next season.

