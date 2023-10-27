House of Villians Episode 3 recap : Jax Taylor becomes first contestant to be banished from the house; Here's why

Jax Taylor, a former star of Vanderpump Rules, was the first contestant to be voted off the E! competition series on the October 26 episode.Vanderpump Rules alum Jax and Corinne Olympios from The Bachelor's Nation were chosen by the week one challenge winner OMAROSA for a possible elimination.

Jax Taylor banished from the House of Villians

While Corrine Olympios came out to be very weak contestant, Jax was a strong one and his confrontation with Shake Chatterjee led during episode 2 is one of the main reason he was banished so early.

Before Jax was strapped to the chair and sent backwards into the cave wall, he shared to his fellow contestants, "I regret how athletic I was and that I didn't read the room, if you think I am a physical threat, think again because I haven't really won a challenge or came close to winning a challenge."

His goodbye words were, "It was a lot of fun to be here and I really appreciate you guys having me."

Jax Taylor on being cast out of the show so early

Later Jax revealed to Entertainment weekly about why he was banished so early. He said, " It was definitely a different type of show. I'm coming from a docuseries type of world, and this is a more of a challenge type of world, with voting off and alliances and building fake relationships and all that. I'm definitely not used to that. And as you can see, because I didn't do my research and my homework and learned how to play a game like this, it hurt me."

Contestants of The House of Villians

Jax Taylor: Jax is a TV personality and used to be a model. He got famous for being on a show called Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons. He's known for being a controversial figure on the show. Recently, he and his wife Brittany appeared on another show called Watch With the Cast. They also have a popular podcast called When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.

Corinne Olympios: Corinne became famous in 2017 on The Bachelor, where she stood out with her funny comments, unique style, and bold strategy. She didn't win the show, but many fans think she's one of the most memorable contestants.

OMAROSA: She started her reality TV career on The Apprentice in 2004 and has been on other shows like Fear Factor and Celebrity Big Brother. Besides TV, she's a successful businesswoman and has worked in the White House in important roles. She's also an author and a popular speaker who motivates and inspires people.

Tiffany New York Pollard:

Tiffany New York Pollard is famous for her sharp wit and comedic moments, making her an original legend in the world of reality television. She made her debut on the show Flavor of Love in 2006 and quickly became a fan favorite. Following that, she starred in her own spin-off shows, including I Love New York, New York Goes to Hollywood, New York Goes to Work, and the more recent Brunch with Tiffany.

Johnny Bananas:

Johnny Bananas is a seven-time champion of MTV's competition series The Challenge, and he's prepared to add another victory to his record on House of Villains. Known for his exceptional athletic abilities, strategic tactics, and a dynamic sense of humor, Johnny is not just a reality star; he's a force to be reckoned with in the world of reality television.

The show House of Villains airs on E! on Thursdays at 10 p.m. to see who will be the next to go.