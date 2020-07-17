House on Wheels Promo: IU leaves Hotel del Luna co star Yeo Jin Goo flustered as they reunite for variety show

IU and Yeo Jin-goo, who starred together in Hotel del Luna, reunite again for tvN's variety show, House on Wheels. Check out the fun promo for the upcoming episode which sees Jin-goo getting flustered by the Eight singer.

A while back, when news broke out that Hotel del Luna co-stars IU and Yeo Jin-goo were reuniting for a variety show, fans were definitely elated as they adored their onscreen chemistry in the popular K-drama. The variety show that would see the reunion is House on Wheels and we finally have a promo of the upcoming episode which features the Eight singer. For the unversed, House on Wheels is a tvN variety show which features Jin-goo, along with Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won.

On the show, the trio travels across Korea in a portable home and bring along guests who are either friends or family members that they share a special equation with. IU will not only be reuniting with Jin-goo but has also worked alongside in Dong-il in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. In the Houe on Wheels Ep 7's promo shared recently, the preview begins with IU's introduction as Dong-il pulls Jin-goo's leg by quipping, "The guest who’s coming today was once your 'lover.' She’s someone who’s very hard to get on a show," via Soompi.

Moreover, the guys joked over voiceover with how Jin-goo seemed flustered when the 27-year-old singer arrived. As Jin-goo was preparing food inside the portable home with IU watching him through the open window, the 22-year-old actor jokingly said, "I get nervous if you watch me!," while laughing which in turn makes his friend laugh as well.

Giving us major Crash Landing on You feels, IU and Jin-goo then go paragliding which the former didn't even imagine would happen while the latter mirrored her stance and revealed that he too had no idea that they would go paragliding. However, IU screams in excitement as they are up in the air and the co-stars call out to each other with big smiles.

We are then taken to a night sequence where the foursome are outside the portable home as IU gushed, "I had no idea I’d ever experience this kind of day," to which Jin-goo added, "I'll never forget it." IU too agreed that she would never forget her experience on House on Wheels.

Watch the House on Wheels E 7 Promo featuring IU as the special guest below:

Are you excited to see IU reunite with Yeo Jin-goo on House on Wheels? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

