How A Failed 1980s Jack Ryan TV Show Paved The Way For John Krasinski's Global Success

The Jack Ryan character, originally introduced in Tom Clancy's 1984 novel The Hunt for Red October, has become an iconic figure in the world of political thrillers.

While most people recognize Jack Ryan from his recent portrayal by John Krasinski in the popular Amazon series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, there was nearly a Jack Ryan-themed television series decades before this successful adaptation. This failed attempt, developed for ABC, was marred by legal battles and corporate conflicts, preventing it from coming to fruition.

Paramount Pictures first brought the Jack Ryan character to life on the big screen with The Hunt for Red October in 1990, starring Alec Baldwin as the CIA analyst-turned-hero.

The film’s success paved the way for more Jack Ryan films throughout the 1990s, including Patriot Games (1992) and Clear and Present Danger (1994), both starring Harrison Ford as Ryan.

However, an ambitious plan to adapt the second Jack Ryan novel, Patriot Games, into a television series was set in motion in the late 1980s.

Viacom, which would later acquire Paramount Pictures, optioned the rights for a Patriot Games TV show to be co-produced with ABC. The series was intended to bring Jack Ryan's thrilling adventures to the small screen, capitalizing on the popularity of the books and films.

Although the Patriot Games TV show seemed like an exciting prospect, it was quickly overshadowed by a legal dispute between Viacom, Paramount Pictures, and ABC.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount argued that the contract it held for The Hunt for Red October gave it exclusive rights to the Jack Ryan character, including any sequels or adaptations of Clancy’s novels.

This legal disagreement was significant. Paramount’s contention was that the planned television series for Patriot Games would conflict with their own film plans.

As a result, the dispute led to the cancellation of the series, with Paramount ultimately focusing on continuing its film franchise. The Patriot Games TV show never made it past the development phase, leaving the Jack Ryan character's journey on the small screen unexplored for decades.

Despite the failed attempt at a TV adaptation, Paramount moved forward with its Jack Ryan films, producing The Hunt for Red October, which became a global box-office hit. Alec Baldwin’s portrayal of Ryan was well-received, but it was Harrison Ford’s turn in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger that solidified the character’s presence in Hollywood.

Advertisement

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Jack Ryan continued to appear on the big screen, with The Sum of All Fears (2002) and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) starring Ben Affleck and Chris Pine, respectively.

However, it wasn’t until 2018 that Jack Ryan finally made his television debut. By then, decades had passed since Viacom’s original attempt to bring the character to ABC.

In 2018, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan debuted on Amazon Prime Video. This new adaptation, which portrayed Jack Ryan as a CIA analyst thrust into dangerous international situations, was a hit with audiences worldwide. John Krasinski, known for his role as Jim Halpert on The Office, took on the role of the iconic hero, becoming the fifth actor to portray Jack Ryan.

The series gained traction and became one of Prime Video's top three most-watched series globally. Spanning 4 seasons and 30 episodes, the show concluded in July 2023, bringing a new chapter in Jack Ryan’s legacy to a close. While the TV series may have ended, the Jack Ryan story is set to continue with a feature film currently in development.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tim Burton Teases New Projects With Longtime Collaborator Johnny Depp; Rules Out Sequels Despite Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Success