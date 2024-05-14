'How About Both?': Chris Pratt Teases His Return As Marvel's Star-Lord And Says He Is Open To Join James Gunn's DCU

With an appropriate ending to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt is now talking about his potential return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the audience seems to be eager to see their space-gushing character of Star-Lord coming back on the big screen, the actor has even shown interest in joining the tales of DC.

Chris Pratt about his future roles

We all have seen Chris Pratt in a variety of roles. From portraying the deep and engaging character of Scott Hatteberg in Moneyball alongside Brad Pitt to giving his voice for the Disney Pixar movie Onward, the actor has marked his presence in the film industry.

Although he had been seen in a short and side role in movies like Wanted and Bride Wars, Pratt has set an example when it comes to action movies by working in some of the most legendary franchises such as Jurrasic World.

But that's not where the star got its actual shine from. His portrayal of Star-Lord in MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy and other movies landed him fame. Talking about his superhero role, The Magnificent Seven actor shed some light on his future and potential roles.

Talking to ComicBook, Pratt stated, "Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star Lord again."

Further, with a visible interest, The Super Mario Bros. Movie artist debunked the theories of his appearance in James Gunn's DCU.

"But anything is possible,” he stated, adding that with James Gunn now co-leading the DC Studios, “Maybe there's something that would be right over there.”

The actor went on to say “Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Chris Pratt in DCU

With Peter Safran and the writer of GOTG now becoming the co-chairs of DC Studios, there have been multiple fan theories that suggest Pratt might be the actor to portray Michael Carter aka Booster Gold.

With that, even James Gunn has teased that a few actors from his Guardians of the Galaxy movies will join the new and developing segments of the DC comics.

While talking to Rolling Stones, The Tomorrow War actor addressed the Booster Gold rumors while also having a fascination to work again with Gunn in his newly emerged universe.

"If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it," stated the 44-year-old actor.

You can catch Chris Pratt in his upcoming project The Garfield Movie. Here, the orange and the most loved grumpy cat will meet his father, who is a street cat named Vic, voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

The film is directed by Mark Dindal and will also star Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

The Garfield Movie is set to release on May 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘He's A Fun Guy': Arnold Schwarzenegger Showers Praises On Son-in-Law Chris Pratt