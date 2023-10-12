‘How about…?’: Revisiting moment when Harry Styles played hilarious prank on pizza delivery guy

Harry Styles is one of the most talented artists today. He is one of the finest and has a huge fan following. Styles often enjoys a good banter with fans onstage and loves engaging with them and having fun. The One DIrection alum might keep his personal life private, but he never misses out on a good prank since he first joined the band. Styles then used to prank his bandmates, and recently he revisited those days and indulged in a fun prank. In 2019, Harry Styles made an appearance on The Ellen Show, where he and host Ellen DeGeneres pulled a hilarious prank on a pizza delivery guy.

ALSO READ: 'We've been…': When Harry Styles got awkward during an interview while being questioned about ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Revisiting the moment when Harry Styles pranked a pizza delivery guy

In 2019, Ellen DeGeneres had Harry Styles on her show. Styles was there to talk about his then-album, Fine Line. When he pulled a hilarious prank with DeGeneres on a pizza delivery guy, DeGeneres frequently performed pranks. One must wear an earpiece and act or speak as instructed by the host in various public places. Harry Styles was the puppet in this situation, and Ellen was his master. Styles was sporting a stunning lime green graphic sweater and pearl necklace, but I digress.

It's game time when the pizza delivery guy enters Styles dressing room, and Ellen gives the game's opening instructions with a cheerful "What's up? Brother”, enter. The rest of what Harry says is then accompanied by a ton of pointless but very funny "bro"s. Styles even asked the delivery guy to hang out and said, “How about broing out with me?"

The pizza delivery man arrived, and the two chatted for a long time as the As It Was singer repeated absurd lines for our amusement while Ellen instructed him. The start of them actually eating the pizza is one of the most notable parts of the eight-minute clip. Instead of the customary eight triangle pieces, it appeared to be a hybrid of Hawaiian and olive and pepper pies, chopped into grid-like squares.

Styles then rolled a single slice of pizza around the box. The pieces of pizza were then stacked onto the little plastic table that sat in the middle of the pie by Styles and his new pizza delivery companion. Ellen then requested that Harry ramble inanely about how much he enjoyed cheese on spaghetti, tacos, and enchiladas. And everything was simply a lot. Beautiful nonsense at its finest.

Harry Styles spoke about his album, Fine Line

Harry Styles discussed his album, Fine Line, with Ellen DeGeneres during the same appearance. DeGeneres questioned him, "Word on the street is that this album is all about a breakup with someone. Therefore, the question is, Is it?"

Advertisement

Styles responded, "I mean, I kind of think I like it. I undoubtedly draw on my own experiences when I write. I believe that many people do. I believe that songs are typically written honestly if the writer wants them to be relatable. Yes, I suppose that was considerate given what I was going through at the time. That's both positive and negative."

Then, when asked what served as the album's inspiration, Harry Styles stated, "I believe for me, while I was making it, the periods when I was kind of melancholy were probably the worst days of my life. Likewise, those were some of my happiest times in life, when I was joyful. Thus, both apply. It's a fine line."

Harry Styles, meanwhile, recently wrapped up his Love On Tour and is now taking a vacation to unwind and work on new music.

ALSO READ: Revisiting the moment Timothée Chalamet impersonated Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live