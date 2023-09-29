‘How about that?’: When Zendaya prompted interviewer to make the question gender neutral

With the emergence of social media, fans are finally able to know how their favorite stars are in real life. Gone were the days, when audiences used to pick their favorite stars solely on the basis of their performances. Now, they also want to know if their favorite stars support the right cause or not, if they stand up for themselves or not, what's their take on certain political/social issues, etc. While, there's no denying that celebrities get trolled more often than being praised on social media, their each and every action is being noticed by their fans. A couple of years ago, when the Spider-Man actress Zendaya corrected the interviewer for making the question 'gender neutral', she was lauded by her fans on social media.

It all happened when Zendaya was asked about what qualities she likes the 'most in a man', as part of Vanity Fair's video series The Proust Questionnaire, and she interrupted the interviewer saying, "I most like in a person, how about that?”

The Malcolm & Marie actress then asserted, “It’s such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say ‘’kindness’ is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.”

“I don’t know how to explain that but there’s this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have, that you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it, and it’s special,” she added.

How fans reacted to Zendaya prompting interviewer to make the question gender neutral

Fans loved Zendaya 's take on kind people and they made sure to send love to her via tweets.

One of her fans wrote on Twitter, "At first I kinda hate the Vanity Fair interviewer for asking ‘what qualities do you like the most in a man’ but when it gives Zendaya a chance to answer ‘well what about in a person?’ I totally am here for it.”

On a related note, did you know that in 2017, the 27-year-old actress released a gender-neutral fashion line? Not just that, she also made sure her character in Spider-Man is dressed in a gender non-binary style. Isn't she too cool?

