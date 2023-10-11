‘How about we…’: When Justin Bieber asked wife Hailey Bieber to start ‘trying’ for kids at the ‘end of 2021’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married for a while now. The two fell in love with and found companionship, respect, and unmatched support in one another. They are one of the most adorable couples. After years of on-and-off relationships, they got married in 2018. While they have been married for a while, people do wonder when they will add a little bundle of joy to their family. And it seems like Justin Bieber also had similar thoughts. In 2021, as per The Sun, during an exclusive preview of the Yummy hitmaker’s Amazon Prime Video documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, in one clip, Justin was seen asking his wife this very question: When will they start trying for a baby?

Justin Bieber once asked Hailey Bieber to start trying for a baby at the end of 2021

Justin Bieber has frequently expressed his desire to have children. However, Justin and Hailey Bieber once revealed that they might be starting a family soon. In a scene from Justin Bieber: Our World, which was seen in a preview by The Sun in 2021, the Yummy singer was seen asking wife Hailey Bieber if they may begin trying for a child at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, the documentary on Amazon Prime was filmed at the start of this year and the end of last year since it follows Justin during his New Year's Eve performance. In the documentary, Hailey questioned Justin about his goals for 2021. He said, “To keep setting objectives and enjoying the process of achieving them, make sure I put my family first. And hopefully, we can squish a nugget from there. How about we start trying at the end of 2021?” According to The Sun, Hailey was grinning as Justin made his remarks about the baby.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship

Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) and Justin Bieber dated intermittently before they were hitched. Hailey first met Justin in the late aughts, and they later had a brief relationship. Even though they made the decision to keep their relationship private, fans remained obsessed with it. After a split and an unexpected reconciliation that resulted in a quick engagement two years later, Justin and Hailey were married in a courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018. They got married in a more formal ceremony in front of friends and family a year later.

