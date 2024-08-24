How Are Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller Connected? Explore as FRIENDS Star Death Investigation Unfolds

Matthew Perry reportedly met Brooke Mueller “a couple of times” while he was in rehab, but they also connected outside the facility. Mueller was allegedly involved in the investigation into the Friends star’s ketamine-related death in October 2023.

In the latest development in the investigation, Us Weekly reported that Mueller and Perry frequently exchanged names of doctors who could prescribe specific medications. “For years, Matthew and Brooke had been trading information on doctors. It was implied that these doctors were more liberal than others when it came to prescriptions,” according to the magazine’s source.

The source also stated that Perry was using Mueller as a mere “pawn” and that Mueller “would give him names of potentially questionable doctors.” It was usually Perry who reached out to her rather than the other way around. The source added, “It was a random text or FaceTime.” Despite having a cordial or friendly relationship, Perry and Mueller “didn’t go to dinner or hang out,” according to the report. “Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless. That’s what an addict is,” the source further claimed.

The outlet claimed that Perry was “isolated” from his loved ones in the days leading up to his death, despite efforts by those close to him to prevent him from reaching out to Mueller.

Last year, the beloved sitcom star's body was discovered in his jacuzzi. The autopsy report revealed that he died from the “acute effects of ketamine” and classified his death as accidental.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, five individuals were detained and charged by federal officials in connection with Perry's death. These individuals include two doctors, his personal assistant, a drug dealer known as the “Ketamine Queen,” and a male associate. According to reports, Drs. Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez were contacted by Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who was responsible for acquiring ketamine for him. Officials claimed that the two doctors grossly overcharged Perry for the medications, pocketing $55,000 from him in just one month.

According to court filings, Plasencia once texted Chavez, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.” Despite being aware of Perry’s long history of addiction and health issues, Plasencia even instructed Iwamasa on how to inject the drugs into the actor.

While Mueller was receiving treatment for her substance abuse problems in rehab, police obtained a warrant to search her residence. They ultimately seized her phone and computer. Although Mueller was questioned about her contact with Perry, she has not yet been charged with any crime.

Advertisement

During the ongoing investigation, Mueller celebrated her 47th birthday this week with her family. The party, hosted by her mother Moira Fiore and stepfather Jon Fiore at their Beverly Hills home, was attended by her 15-year-old twin sons, Bob and Max. Although Mueller’s ex-husband, Two and a Half Men actor Charlie Sheen, co-parents the teenagers, he did not attend the celebration. The two were married in 2008 and divorced three years later, in 2011.

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death Investigation: Judge Allows Doctor Charged To Return To Practice Under THIS Condition; Find Out