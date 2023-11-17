How are NSYNC bandmates doing following Britney Spears's book revelations? Lance Bass REVEALS

NSYNC, the iconic American boy band, dominated the late '90s and early 2000s with their infectious pop sound and dynamic performances. Formed in 1995, the group, comprised of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass, skyrocketed to global fame. Known for hits like Bye Bye Bye and It's Gonna Be Me, NSYNC's harmonies and synchronized dance routines set them apart. Although NSYNC officially went on hiatus in 2002, citing a desire to pursue individual projects, the group recently released their song Better Place in September for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack.

NSYNC Lance Bass shares bond with bandmates

Lance Bass, at 44, emphasizes the enduring camaraderie among NSYNC members, revealing a robust connection that withstands the test of time. In an interview with People , he shares the ongoing closeness he maintains with JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone. Despite regular communication, the prospect of reuniting in the studio for a new song adds a special layer to their bond. He said, “Everybody’s spread all over the place, so it was just nice to be in the studio like old times, all together, being goofy teenagers again, just cracking the stupidest jokes. It’s also interesting because conversations are different. We are adults now, and most of us have kids, and we’re married. So talking about kids is a little different from when we were 19.”

When questioned about Justin Timberlake's well-being following the revelations in Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, where she discloses a past pregnancy, and abortion, and accuses Timberlake of infidelity, Lance Bass maintains discretion. Instead of delving into Timberlake's personal affairs, Bass simply said that he talks to his group mates “all the time.” He said, “Yes, we’re all good. People will survive.”

NSYNC’s long-awaited reunion

The highly anticipated reunion of the quintet began gaining momentum in the spring, as revealed by Lance Bass. Conversations about the possibility of joining forces once more, particularly for the Trolls movie, took center stage during this period. The prospect of reuniting for a project like Trolls became the catalyst for discussions, sparking excitement among fans who have long awaited a collective return of the iconic NSYNC members. In this regard, Bass said, “It was unexpected to be doing a song this year, [but] it’s been incredible. Justin is the executive producer of the soundtrack of the movie, and it just made sense for us to get involved this year because of what the story is about. So he found this amazing song and we immediately fell in love with it.”

Lance Bass, in a recent collaboration with Boursin Cheese for Maison Boursin’s Connection Collection, celebrated a significant milestone with NSYNC in September. The group released the Better Place for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, marking their first collaborative song in over two decades. In a nostalgic reunion, NSYNC members, including Bass, also shared the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards, presenting Taylor Swift with the prestigious award for Best Pop Video.

