How are Prince William and Kate planning to spend Christmas this year? Exploring their intimate holiday plans

As the festive season approaches, all eyes are on Prince William and Kate Middleton, eagerly awaiting a glimpse into their Christmas plans. The royal couple is known for their family-oriented celebrations, and this year promises to be no different. Join us as we unravel the intimate holiday plans of Prince William and Kate, providing a peek into their cherished traditions and the unique way they navigate the joyous season.

A cozy family walk and mass

The royal duo has decided to keep it close and personal, focusing on their immediate family. Prince William and Kate, along with three adorable children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are gearing up for a heart-warming Christmas walk at Sandringham Estate, followed by a festive mass at St Mary Magdalene.

Amidst their family centred festivities, Prince William and Kate uphold their tradition of giving back. The couple plans to visit a shelter for the unhoused, instilling in their children the spirit of charity during the holiday season. It's a reminder of the royal family’s commitment to making a positive impact on the community.

A much-needed break

Following the holiday rush, the royal family is gearing up for a well-deserved break within the Commonwealth. A sun-soaked retreat awaits, promising relaxation for the entire family amid sand and serenity. A perfect way for Prince William, Kate, and their kids to unwind and create lasting memories.

While Prince William and Kate dive into the joy of the season, their holiday plans do not extend across the pond to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The siblings' strained relationship remains evident, with no plans for changing gifts or cards. The tension, stemming from past controversies, continues to cast a shadow over their familial bonds.

In a surprising turn, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won't be part of the royal Christmas celebrations, as per The Daily Beast. The guest list leak to ITV.com confirmed that King Charles didn't invite the couple. A close aide mentioned that any invite would be on Charles's terms. The decision stems from the strained relationship, especially after Harry's critical book, Spare. With no signs of reconciliation, this holiday season looks far from harmonious for the Sussexes and the royal family.

Royal family’s quirky traditions on Christmas

In the enchanting world of the British royal family, even Christmas morning comes with its own touch of whimsy. Picture this – while you’re savoring your holiday breakfast with loved ones, Prince William and Princess Kate are engaging in a unique culture. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady, there is a gender-based breakfast separation on the festive day. As the ladies opt for a light, room-service breakfast, the gentlemen gather in the dining room for a hearty breakfast. Is it a nod to old fashioned elegance or simply a practical approach? Either way, it adds a sprint of royal allure to the holiday festivities!

