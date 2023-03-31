How are TikTokers and YouTubers reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow's Utah ski collision civil case?

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has won the ski collision civil case against 76-year-old retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, and like most celebrity court cases, this one invited a lot of public attention and commentary. Clips of the trial are going viral on TikTok as some users are criticizing her for her "privilege" and behaviour while others are appreciating her for remaining true to herself. Read on to find out what netizens have been saying about the trial.

When attorney Kristin VanOrma questioned Paltrow about the accident, the 50-year-old actress revealed how it prevented her from enjoying her vacation. "Well, I lost half a day of skiing," Paltrow responded. The Washington Post's Dave Jorgenson made an edit using that clip and posted it with the sarcastic caption, "Hang in there, Gwenyth."

The clip has more than 2.7 million views and lots of other sarcastic comments from users. "Not half a day of skiing?! God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers," one user wrote. Another commented, "Reminds me of the article where it said during the pandemic she broke down and ate bread." Another clip where Paltrow talks about paying $9,000 for skiing lessons has gone viral with 3.5 million views. "I'm sorry but no one cares about someone worth $200 million losing $9,000," said a user.

One user tweeted, "The Gwyneth Paltrow trial is the very whitest most privileged lawsuit I've ever seen - 2 wealthy people collide at low speed on a ski trip and the 1 is suing the other because he has lost interest in wine tasting. You can't make this stuff up." Another said, "Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband." A third joked, "I'm sorry but in this country if Gwyneth Paltrow runs you over on a ski slope you say 'Thank you' and move on with your life."

Alex Abad-Santos of Vox wrote, "The threshold between satire and reality, the absurd and the logical, the unattainable and the familiar, is apparently Gwyneth Paltrow on a Park City beginner slope. In a world where we’re told that celebrities are just like us and celebrities themselves tell us they’re just like us, Paltrow’s ski trial is a blazing, mesmerizing reminder that, actually, they’re not like us at all." Paltrow told Elle UK, back in 2009, "I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year."

