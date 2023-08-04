How Beyoncé sent 'get well soon' wishes to Tori Kelly with thoughtful gesture after latter's health scare

Tori Kelly is out of the hospital and is currently resting after her scary hospitalization on July 23 for blood clots. According to Kelly’s new Instagram story, the country star got comforted by Beyonce. Tori Kelly received a heartwarming gift from Beyoncé and it will leave you in awe.

ALSO READ: What Happened to O’Shae Sibley? Beyoncé mourns dancer who lost his life while dancing to Renaissance album

How did Beyonce send 'get well soon' wishes to Tori Kelly?

Beyoncé sent Tori Kelly a beautiful bouquet of flowers as she returned home after a lengthy hospital stay. Kelly, 30, shared a series of photos on Tuesday that were taken shortly after she returned home from the hospital, where she had been treated for a blood clot.

She captioned one of the images of a conversation she had with a friend, who told her that the Drunk In Love singer had sent flowers to the singer's home.

Kelly then posted a picture of herself with a huge smile on her face as she accepted Beyonce's well-wishes. She also posted a video of herself hugging her two dogs, frodo and dobby, when she got home with her set of photos.

Meanwhile, Beyonce wasn’t the only one who sent Kelly flowers while she was in the hospital. Several of Kelly’s friends sent her flowers, which she picked out in the kitchen for a photo shoot.

ALSO READ: Tori Kelly's husband Andre Murillo shares lyrics on 'fear' as she remains hospitalized for blood clots

Tori Kelly can’t wait to return to the stage after hospital discharge

Tori Kelly expressed her eagerness to return to the stage following her recent hospitalization due to blood clots in her vital organs.

On Monday 31 July, after the singer was discharged from Los Angeles Medical Center, she shared a video of her performance from her single, Shelter, on Instagram. Expressing her excitement, Tori wrote: “I can’t wait to perform again !! Just a taste of all the things i’ve been working on for u.”

TMZ reports that the Sing 2 star will remain in intensive care for the foreseeable future and will continue to receive regular check-ups. Although, doctors still don’t know exactly what caused the clots in Tori’s blood.

However, the decision to let her out of the hospital is considered a significant step in her healing process. Also, according to the report from TMZ, the award-winning singer, who competed the ninth season of American Idol in 2010, is feeling much better and is on the road to recovery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tori’s husband recently told TMZ that she’s doing much better because of all the love from her fans.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé's Wax figure makes debut in New York; Madame Tussauds took inspiration singer's iconic look