How Billie Eilish Had To Lose All Her Friends To Succeed; Singer Shares Her Story

What does success bring to one? Fame, name, money but at what cost? Well, that’s something subjective matter as it may not apply to all successful individuals, but if happens, this is something unfortunate. And pop star Billie Eilish experienced this following all the successes she tasted at a very young age. While appearing on the BBC’s Miss Me? podcast on Monday, June 10, the singer said how she lost her friends as and when she got global fame.

Billie Eilish has shared that she “lost all her friends” when she rose to global fame as a teenager. “Well, I lost all of my friends when I got famous,” Eilish said during the June 10 episode of the BBC’s Miss Me? podcast hosted by singer Lily Allen and British TV personality Miquita Oliver. “I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard.”

The 22-year-old Bad Guy singer originally gained attention with her breakthrough single, Ocean Eyes, and at the age of 17, she went on to become a global sensation with her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

But, no matter what, we all have that one friend who sticks to us in every situation, good or bad. And, Eilish had her best friend with her. "Literally all except one. My best friend Zoe who I’ve been friends with since I was like two. She is still my girl."

“She’s pretty much the only person that remained."

When the host asked her if she tried to contact them after her return from the tour, she said that she did only to find they were unresponsive. She realized her “friends” were actually her employees during a moment on her 20th birthday. "I remember looking around the room and it was only people that I employ," she said. "And all 15 years or more older than me. And then, one of my best friends, who worked with me, quit."

All these experiences triggered her and led her to think that she is truly very lonely since then she started some hesitation in making friends as she feared the detachment could happen again.

"I’m very freaked out by loss and I have a lot of abandonment problems," she added.

Billie Eilish spoke about rebuilding connections

Eilish wanted some change and she worked for that. She tried making new friends and friendships in general. And then she reconnected with some of her old friends and now she has "so many friends."

The singer revealed a recent emotional experience at Coachella this year when they were on the way to a party, and her friends asked her if everything was alright," Eilish recalled. Though she did not let them know her feelings and nodded assertively, she actually burst into tears.

"They asked what was wrong, and I said, 'Guys, I have friends, and I love you guys so much! It's been so long since I've had this kind of friendship.' I cried because I finally had real friendships back in my life."

Eilish is currently promoting her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

