'How Can She Resist': Outlander's Sam Heughan Jokes About Stealing Taylor Swift From Travis Kelce Ahead Of Her Edinburgh Concert

Travis Kelce has a threat in the form of Scottish heartthrob Sam Heughan, who has revealed his plans to steal Taylor Swift away from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. In a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, June 5, the Outlander star, 44, told fans that he was excited to see the Blank Space singer enchant the crowd this weekend in Edinburgh.

He wrote, “She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and sees me in the audience, she's going to forget all about…him [Kelce] and fall for a man in a ginger wig,” he jokingly added while dressed in full costume for the fan-favorite period drama.

“How can she resist,” Heughan, who plays James Fraser in the aforementioned show, humorously said before taking an innocent jibe at Kelce, saying Taylor, after laying eyes on him, will shake the NFLer off and take him out instead.

“Welcome to Scotland, Taylor. JAMMF is a Swiftie,” he added in the caption of the video.

Here’s why Travis Kelce needs to guard his fence

For anyone who dared forget, Kelce and Taylor got together after the former very publicly put her on blast, saying he planned to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. See the pattern?

Advertisement

Since then, the couple has never once tried to conceal their relationship. Swift supported the NFLer by attending several of his Super Bowl games as well as referencing their relationship in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Travis, for his part, has also supported Taylor by attending many of her ongoing Eras Tour dates.

Sam Heughan was spotted with a mystery woman in London recently

Heughan’s aforementioned Taylor Swift video comes on the heels of the actor being spotted hand in hand in matching black fits with an unidentified woman in London on May 29. The pair were captured by the actor’s fans in the city’s Soho neighborhood, per People.

The Young Alexander The Great actor has not confirmed any romantic link-up yet, but he previously noted to People that he is definitely “looking for” someone special.

Swift is scheduled to perform at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh from June 7 to June 9.