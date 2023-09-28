‘How chaotic that might look?’: When Zendaya revealed she wanted to ‘explore high school’ in Euphoria season 3 as producer and actor

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Zendaya spoke about her journey in the second season of Euphoria. She was the executive producer as well as the female protagonist in Euphoria, which was created by Sam Levinson. According to the actress, Euphoria made her come out of her shell not only as an actor but also behind the camera.

Zendaya revealed she wanted to explore Euphoria characters out of high school in season 3

When asked about what she hoped to see in season 3 as an actor and producer, she replied, “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school. I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, and how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be. What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.”

Zendaya spoke about turning executive producer for Euphoria Season 2

She also revealed why she took on the big role of an executive producer and her experience saying, “On the first season, I was already doing it without having the title. Sam was giving me the space to be creative and to learn, and so when it came down to the second season — and also the in-between [special] episodes — it just felt like the right thing to have it in a more official capacity. The show has allowed me to come out of my shell as an actress, but also behind the camera, being in a place where there are no bad ideas and you feel safe enough to speak up and say, “Hey, what if we tried this?” Personally, I’m very self-critical, but I’m also very shy sometimes, so I won’t say anything. [But here], I’m given my own responsibilities. I’m there every step of the way, even through editing, and that’s really, really special. You don’t usually get that kind of hands-on experience, and everybody is different with how they choose to produce. It’s a labor of love for all of us.”

The actress was asked about her goal or the theme that was being explored while producing the show. She revealed, “It wasn’t our initial intention to go, “We need a hopeful show.” We went into the season just wanting to have really thoughtful storytelling, and there was always this “Rue-run” episode, is what we always called it, that existed in all the versions of the season. I was afraid of the episode, to be honest, because I felt like it was such an undertaking. I wanted to do it justice because it’s going to be a very painful thing to watch.”

