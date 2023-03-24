How Chris Brown's lap dance prompted a guy to break up with his girlfriend

Chris Brown aka Christopher Maurice Brown, is a 33-year-old singer and songwriter who has influenced his presence not only in Hollywood but all over the world. He has always secured first place in everyone's playlist with his diversified verses of songs.

According to Billboard, Brown is one of the most popular R&B singers of his generation, and many refer to him as the "King of R&B."His music has been regarded as polyhedric, having various influences from other genres, primarily hip-hop and pop music, which never fails to get the audience raving about his music.

Chris Brown has a legendary fan following and is usually linked to Michael Jackson due to his charismatic persona on stage. This gets to the point about his recent incident, which was too overtly social as Chris Brown gave a lap dance to one of his fans who came up on the stage and seemed to be feeling lucky as it was Chris Brown who steamily held her and gave her an intimate lap dance.

It can be viewed as entertainment, but it didn't go well for the girl fan, as she may have gained Chris’s attention on the stage but seems to have lost her boyfriend.

Insightful details of the event

During a recent Under The Influence Tour concert, Chris gave a hot lap dance to a woman in the audience, which went viral on TikTok and was reshared by Dash - the woman's boyfriend with whom Chris shared a steamy moment on stage.

The woman is seen in the viral TikTok video, which has been viewed by roughly 22 million people, sitting in a chair as 33-year-old Brown dances on her lap to his hit song - ‘Take You Down’.

This prompted Dash, the boyfriend, to post a video of his girlfriend receiving a lap dance from the musician and claiming his breakup because she appears to be content with him without thinking about their relationship.

Dash posted the video with the caption: "POV: Giving my girlfriend front-row tickets to watch Chris Brown... "I want both my girlfriend and my £500 ($615 USD) back."

This incident piqued fans' interest in learning about Dash's next move in his relationship with her, as she not only received backlash on social media but also lost her relationship.

Which made Dash respond to his latest update:

In a more recent update, he disclosed that the incident had caused him to break up with his girlfriend. In a text overlay that was added to the video that features a picture of himself at the performance and the statement, "Just to update everyone regarding the Chris Brown concert, I'm no longer with my girlfriend," he said.

He continued by saying that his girlfriend is unaware of what she has done - ‘She doesn't think what she did was wrong,’ he said.

On social media, opinions on whether Dash's girlfriend had gone too far varied, and many shared their comments.

Some agreed with his decision to end his relationship with her, but one thought it was a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ so it's okay if she took advantage of it.

While one of them stated angrily, ‘I would leave the concert, and I wouldn't even tell her.’

One person asserted that the woman would know it wasn't appropriate "deep down." But she seemed comfortable.

The person said, ‘Had it been the other way around…’ subjecting how the audience would be divided on a number of allegations if places were switched.

