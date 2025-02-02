How Chris Farley’s Chippendales Audition Became One of SNL’s Most Iconic Sketches

The Chippendales Audition sketch from Saturday Night Live remains one of the most memorable in the show's history. First aired on October 27, 1990, during Season 16, the sketch starred Chris Farley and guest host Patrick Swayze as two dancers competing for a spot in the famous Chippendales troupe.

Written by longtime SNL writer Jim Downey, the sketch also featured Kevin Nealon, Mike Myers, and Jan Hooks as the judges deciding between the two performers.

Chris Farley, then a new SNL cast member, made a lasting impression with his physical comedy. In just his fourth sketch on the show, and the first one where he took center stage, he delivered a performance that helped define his career.

The scene was set to Working for the Weekend by Loverboy, and both dancers showed off energetic moves. Despite their clear physical differences, the judges struggled to choose between them, eventually selecting Swayze’s character, Adrian.

The sketch became an instant classic and a defining moment for Farley’s career. In The Chris Farley Show, a 2009 book by Tanner Colby and Tom Farley Jr., SNL writer Robert Smigel praised the performance, saying, “I’d say it’s one of the funniest sketches in the history of the show.”

Smigel, in a 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show, noted how Farley’s athleticism added to the comedy. “What was amazing about the sketch and what people forget is that Farley was incredibly nimble,” Smigel said. “He was an athlete, and he danced incredibly well in that sketch, actually. And he had this fantastic energy.”

Advertisement

Lorne Michaels, SNL's creator, also recognized Farley’s talent. In a 1998 Rolling Stone feature, Michaels said he knew how to use his body and was incredibly funny.

Even decades later, Chippendales Audition remains a fan favorite. The sketch has over 9.7 million views on SNL's official YouTube channel, proving its enduring popularity.

Kevin Nealon, who played one of the judges, recalled how hard it was to keep a straight face. Nealon said in The Chris Farley Show he played one of the judges, and his experience was the same as anyone who’s seen it on television. “I can’t even think of the word to describe it. Incredulous, maybe? I did everything I could to keep a straight face.”

Mike Myers, who was also in the scene, later said, “I knew in rehearsal that a star was born.” Downey, the writer, admitted, “We didn’t know it was going to be as popular as it was. You never do.”

Advertisement

Chris Farley went on to become one of SNL’s most beloved cast members, known for his high-energy performances and physical comedy. Though he tragically passed away in 1997, his work continues to be celebrated.

ALSO READ: Adam Levine Reveals THIS Pop Songstress Is His Kids’ Favorite Along With Maroon 5; Find Out