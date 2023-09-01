How Cillian Murphy beat THIS USD 90 million Fast and Furious action star to land his ICONIC Peaky Blinders role

Now that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has been released, Cillian Murphy is a bigger star than he already was. The man has certainly marked a name for himself in television history with his portrayal of Tommy Shelby, the cunning crime boss in the hit series Peaky Blinders. Not only did the series win a number of awards, but the stardom and love that Cillian received after the release. But did you know that another star was being considered for the iconic role of Tommy Shelby? Here is everything to know about the final casting decision.

The casting of Tommy Shelby

In one of his interviews, Stephen Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, shared his initial plans about the casting of Tommy Shelby's iconic role. Knight sat in an interview and contemplated casting action star Jason Statham as Tommy Shelby. Knight favored Statham due to his imposing physical presence, a characteristic he believed was essential for the character. Statham's towering stature and tough-guy image were undeniable factors in Knight's initial choice.

Not only this, even Cillian Murphy has mentioned time and again that he was initially skeptical about playing the role. He did not know if he would be able to pull off such a demanding role. He candidly stated that some convincing was required to sway the decision in his favor. In a pivotal moment, Murphy sent Knight a simple text message: "Remember, I'm an actor." This message resonated with Knight, prompting him to reconsider his casting decision. Knight realized that Murphy possessed a unique ability to transform himself into characters, far beyond their physical appearances.

Jason Statham's tough-guy image was fitting for action roles, but Tommy Shelby's character needed more than physical strength. Tommy is a mastermind who uses manipulation and trust in the criminal world. Cillian Murphy's portrayal added depth and complexity to the character. Well, all of us now know that the decision of cast him was one of the best calls from the makers. That does not undermine the capabilities of Fast and the Furious star Jason Statham in any manner. All updates from the world of pop culture will be found right here. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

