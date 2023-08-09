How Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer became highest grossing WWII movie, surpassing previous Nolan directorial

Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer has broken records left, right, and center. Cillian Murphy starrer has been running in theaters since July 21 and shows no signs of stopping. The film has become the talk of the town, and the audiences can't get enough of it. If fact the film's doing so well, that it has now defeated Nolan's previous WWII film to take home a very special title.

Oppenheimer becomes the highest-grossing WWII movie

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Universal, has emerged as a standout success at the box office. Within slightly over two weeks of its theatrical release, the film has decisively broken numerous records. Notably, the film has now become the highest-grossing World War II film in cinematic history. And what's even more newsworthy is the movie Oppenheimer beat to get this title.

As per the reports, the biopic has amassed a remarkable $559 million till now, surpassing the prior record-holder, Dunkirk, which also happens to be a Nolan directorial. The 2017 film depicted the Dunkirk Evacuation mission amid the Battle of France, amassing $527 million worldwide. Funnily enough, Cillian Murphy was also part of this project. This also means that the 1998 Steven Spielberg-directed iconic film, Saving Private Ryan has descended to the third position within the World War II genre category, having earned $482 million. Interestingly, Spielberg's film, which notably featured Oppenheimer star, Matt Damon, would actually secure the top spot if inflation were taken into account.

The success of Oppenheimer

Helmed by the renowned 53-year-old director and adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film generated significant buzz well ahead of its release. The combination of Nolan and a star-studded cast added to the anticipation, drawing audiences to theaters and contributing to its massive success at the box office.

Meanwhile, the movie delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was entrusted with the leadership of the Manhattan Project aimed at developing the first atomic bomb during World War II. Though later on in his life, the scientist becomes haunted by what he created, and the repercussion of his invention.

