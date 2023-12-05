How close was Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry? Exploring their friendship as actress recalls ‘heartbreaking’ death of FRIENDS actor
Julia Roberts speaks about the unfortunate passing away of her ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry whom she dated briefly for three months and reveals how heartbroken she was after Perry’s demise.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.
FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry passed away tragically last month. His ex-girlfriend and the iconic actress Julia Roberts recently reflected on the loss in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier. During the interview, she expressed her heartfelt condolences and talked about the passing away of the man she once fell in love with.
Julia Roberts speaks about the unfortunate passing of FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry
Julia Roberts recalled her experiences of the time she did a cameo in the FRIENDS episode, 'The One After The Super Bowl' back in 1996. According to Matthew Perry's memoir, the duo had a courtship that lasted three months. Recalling the time when they shot the episode, Roberts shared that she had, "All good thoughts and feelings." The Pretty Woman actress also added, "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time."
Roberts then went on to talk about Matthew Perry’s passing away and shared, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."
The actress was in a press meet for her upcoming movie Leave the World Behind that also stars Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Ali also spoke about Perry's death at the event and shared, "It's beautiful he could sort of be honored in that way. Or the show sort of be honored, coincidentally, at this time. So it's kinda nice that it has a little space in there."
ALSO READ: Top 7 fan-favorite love interests on FRIENDS featuring Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts, and more
Matthew Perry had recalled his brief relationship with Julia Roberts in his memoir
In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things; Matthew Perry fondly recalled the brief moment when he dated Julia Roberts. He wrote in his book, "I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: 'The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.'" He also spoke about how vividly he became attracted to Roberts and shared, "It was like she was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me. I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date."
ALSO READ: 10 most memorable scenes of late actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS
Star
Thalapathy Vijay
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)
Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles