How close was Julia Roberts with Matthew Perry? Exploring their friendship as actress recalls ‘heartbreaking’ death of FRIENDS actor

Julia Roberts speaks about the unfortunate passing away of her ex-boyfriend Matthew Perry whom she dated briefly for three months and reveals how heartbroken she was after Perry’s demise.

By Nayanika Das
Published on Dec 05, 2023   |  01:46 AM IST  |  821
Getty Images
Julia Roberts and Matthew Perry (Picture Credits: Getty Images)

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry passed away tragically last month. His ex-girlfriend and the iconic actress Julia Roberts recently reflected on the loss in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier. During the interview, she expressed her heartfelt condolences and talked about the passing away of the man she once fell in love with. 

Related Story

entertainment

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' rumored husband, Cole Tucker? Exploring his life and career following wedding rumors

Julia Roberts speaks about the unfortunate passing of FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts recalled her experiences of the time she did a cameo in the FRIENDS episode, 'The One After The Super Bowl' back in 1996. According to Matthew Perry's memoir, the duo had a courtship that lasted three months. Recalling the time when they shot the episode, Roberts shared that she had, "All good thoughts and feelings." The Pretty Woman actress also added, "They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of a one-off character and it was a really fun time."

Roberts then went on to talk about Matthew Perry’s passing away and shared, "The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking. I think that, you know, it just helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can." 

Advertisement

The actress was in a press meet for her upcoming movie Leave the World Behind that also stars Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke. Ali also spoke about Perry's death at the event and shared, "It's beautiful he could sort of be honored in that way. Or the show sort of be honored, coincidentally, at this time. So it's kinda nice that it has a little space in there." 

ALSO READ: Top 7 fan-favorite love interests on FRIENDS featuring Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts, and more

Matthew Perry had recalled his brief relationship with Julia Roberts in his memoir

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Things; Matthew Perry fondly recalled the brief moment when he dated Julia Roberts. He wrote in his book, "I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: 'The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers.'" He also spoke about how vividly he became attracted to Roberts and shared,  "It was like she was placed on this planet to make the world smile, and now, in particular, me. I was grinning like some 15-year-old on his first date."

ALSO READ: 10 most memorable scenes of late actor Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in FRIENDS

Advertisement
About The Author
Nayanika Das
Nayanika Das
Content Writer

An eye for interesting content and a knack for celeb gossip, have equipped Nayanika to put out the

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay
Born: 22 Jun 1974 (age 49 years), Madras, Tamil Nadu, India
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Latest Movies: Leo (2023)
NET Worth: ~ 53.78 MN USD (RS 445 cr)

Over the last 5 years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as the biggest superstar in the modern era from the Tamil Film Industry. His films have attained the status of being ‘critic-proof’ as his star power is enough to set the cash registers ringing. October was no different, as his collaboration with Loke...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Fighter to be first Hrithik Roshan film to release in 3D; Siddharth Anand locks IMAX version too
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser with Fighter on Republic Day; Ali Abbas Zafar locks an action packed cut
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki Trailer out on December 5
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi calls The Dirty Picture ‘bold’ as film turns 12; Milan Luthria recalls hurdles
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani says Arbaaz Khan’s equation with Malaika Arora didn't affect their relationship
5

Latest Articles