How close were Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari? Exploring their relationship timeline.

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault

Jonathan Majors was accused of assault on March 25 in Manhattan, New York. The trial began on December 4 and he was convicted after two weeks. Majors now faces an uncertain future amid the domestic abuse charges. Shortly after the verdict, a spokesperson for Disney-owned Marvel said that the studio had dropped the actor from his role as ‘Kang’ and other future projects.

Who is Grace Jabbari?

Grace Jabbari is known for her impressive performances in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), Barbie (2023), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). However, in her personal life, Jabbari has suffered a lot in a toxic relationship with Jonathan Majors.

Jabbari and Majors met in August 2021 while working together on the movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in London. They started dating shortly after and were a rather tumultuous couple for over two years.

The Alleged Assault

In September 2022 Jonathan allegedly assaulted Grace but did not want her to seek medical help. According to text messages between the two that came up during the trial, Jonathan was talking to his girlfriend about a head injury, stating, “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital. They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you protect us, it could lead to an investigation even if you lie and they suspect something.” Grace texted that she could not wait for more than a day and that she needed some strong painkillers as she couldn’t sleep. She said, “ Why would I want to tell them what happened when it’s clear I want to be with you.”

During an incident in March 2023, which also included Majors allegedly threatening suicide, he allegedly assaulted Jabbari in the car and ended their relationship, which led the actress to file charges against him. In June 2023, in a turnaround, Jonathan filed charges against Jabbari for inflicting domestic violence against him. A video also supported his claim that she attacked him in March 2023. Although she was arrested in October, the charges were dropped. Many videos and texts have been released in court during the trial, leading to the verdict. The popular star will now be appearing for sentencing on February 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

