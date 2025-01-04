How Cynthia Erivo’s Performance of Defying Gravity Left the Wicked Crew in Tears: Director Jon M. Chu Shares

Defying Gravity is, hands down, one of the most important musical numbers from the 11-song tracklist of Jon M. Chu’s Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The song is performed by Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the screen adaptation of the beloved Tony-winning Broadway musical, which was released in theaters worldwide on November 22.

The show-stopping battle cry is a declaration of self-acceptance on Elphaba’s part as she embraces her distinct appearance (her green skin) after a lifetime of feeling like an outcast. How did the British singer and actress bring the song and its accompanying visuals to life? She reveals below.

Speaking to Deadline alongside director Chu and other members of the Wicked crafts team, the Golden Globe-nominated star shared the challenges of performing Defying Gravity. She apparently had to brave strong artificial winds in the studio while navigating demanding vocal acrobatics.

Reflecting on her experience of singing live while suspended in the air, Erivo said, “You use the extension of the rib cage in your back and the sides to create the air, the tension in the muscles—in your legs, your body, your chest, your back, and even your neck—to simulate the effect of gravity on your body, which you don’t have when you’re in the air. And then you have to add the meaning of what you’re saying and the intention.”

Impressed by Erivo’s efforts, which were evident in her performance, cinematographer Alice Brooks lauded her as “just a powerhouse, doing every single one of those stunts and singing live.”

“I don’t know how she did it,” Brooks told Deadline.

Erivo’s rendition of Defying Gravity, while staying true to the essence of the Broadway original, included one significant personal touch—the final note of the song.

Erivo, who said she adhered strictly to the musical’s original format, explained that she received feedback from Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and arranger Stephen Oremus to find her unique note. She attempted it multiple times before landing on a satisfactory version, which ultimately made it into the final recording.

Jon M. Chu revealed to Deadline that when Erivo opted to sing the song live instead of relying on a pre-recorded track, the entire studio was spellbound. He acknowledged her vocal prowess, which enabled her to deliver the scene authentically, leaving everyone on set speechless and teary-eyed.

“After she’s done… I’m looking around, and all the crew are crying, and I’m like, ‘I hope we pressed record,’” Chu shared.

Wicked: Part Two, officially titled Wicked: For Good, is set to release on November 21, 2025.

