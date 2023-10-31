How Dakota Johnson became a part of USD 1.3 billion trilogy, thanks to THIS Oppenheimer star

Dakota Johnson, the star of the Fifty Shades trilogy, revealed during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it was Emily Blunt who convinced her to take on the lead role in the steamy franchise.

The story goes back to when Dakota Johnson made quite an impression on producers Mike De Luca and Dana Brunetti with her performance in the 2010 film The Social Network. This got them thinking about her for another project, Sam Taylor-Johnson's 2015 adaptation of E. L. James' novel, Fifty Shades of Grey.

After reading the script, auditioning, and receiving an offer to play Anastasia Steele, Johnson faced a dilemma. She couldn't discuss it with her family, not even her famous parents, Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Feeling uncertain about taking on such an iconic role, she turned to her friend and Five-Year Engagement co-star, Emily Blunt.

Johnson admitted, "I was cast [and] I remember I spoke to Emily Blunt, and I was like, 'Should I do this trilogy?'" At the time, she had reservations. On one hand, she knew that being the face of a major box-office success would bring more visibility and opportunities, but on the other hand, she was worried it might push her further from the type of roles she truly desired.

She explained to Blunt that she aimed for a "special career" and wanted to work on a specific kind of film. She was fully aware that committing to Fifty Shades could change the trajectory of her career. Blunt's response was clear and supportive: "Fucking do it if it feels right. Just do it. Always do what you want to do.'"

Emily Blunt never watched Fifty Shades of Grey

Interestingly, Blunt revealed that she had never watched the Fifty Shades trilogy, creating a full-circle moment in 2020 when she co-starred in the romance film Wild Mountain Thyme alongside Jamie Dornan, who played Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies. During promotions, Blunt told Entertainment Tonight that, "I just said, 'I'm so sorry. I've never seen those films.' And he goes, 'I am very relieved,'" Blunt continued "I'd seen Jamie on 'The Fall' and I'd seen him in 'Private War,' and that was it really. So I didn't have any sort of perception of him being this, you know, whatever Christian Grey was."

Dakota Johnson, however, stands by her decision to take on the role of Anastasia Steele, a character she portrayed not only in the first film but also in its sequels, Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018). She emphasized to Hollywood Reporter that "I haven't been pigeonholed into anything, I guess I could have gone in a certain direction, but that's just not what I was interested in," as she continued to explore diverse characters in films like A Bigger Splash, Black Mass, Suspiria, The Peanut Butter Falcon, Persuasion and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

