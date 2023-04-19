How did Aaron Carter die? Late singer’s autopsy reveals cause of death

Aaron Carter’s cause of death has been revealed. The singer passed away in November 2022. He was only 34 years old at the time of his death. For the unversed, he was found in the bathtub in his house. However, in January, drowning was ruled out as a major cause of his death as Carter’s ex-fiancé Melanie Martin and his mother Jane Carter told TMZ that “there was no water found in Aaron’s lungs.” And now the deceased’s autopsy results are finally out that revealed the cause of his death. More on this below.

What was Aaron Carter’s cause of death?

On Tuesday, April 18, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released its findings from Aaron Carter’s Autopsy. “On the morning of November 5, 2022, Mr. Carter was found submerged in the bathtub at his residence, located in Lancaster, by his reported housekeeper who called 911 and was instructed to begin CPR. Paramedics were called to the location and Mr. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:14 a.m,” the examiner said.

The report stated that the late singer, who is Nick Carter’s brother, remain ‘submerged’ in the tub after “inhalation of compressed gas and intake of alprazolam.”

According to Page Six, the official cause of death is said to be drowning. The contributing effects, reportedly, were “difluoroethane, a flammable gas that is often used as the propellant in cans of compressed air, and alprazolam, a generic form of Xanax.”

Aaron Carter’s ex-fiance Melanie Martin issues statement on his autopsy

Melanie issued a statement articulating that the autopsy was no closure for her. “The results of the autopsy are not closure for me. It claims death is by drowning but also adds he was wearing a t-shirt and necklace in the bathtub which doesn’t make sense, why would he be in a bathtub with clothes on?” She further added that she is still in shock and that she misses Aaron every day. Melanie said that she does not understand the chain of events and that the report only makes them ask more questions.

In September 2022, Melanie lost custody of her and Aaron’s son. However, she regained it a month after his tragic death.

