How did Adele meet Rich Paul? Here's complete timeline of their relationship

As the rumour has it, the couple has been in a strong relationship for the last two years, and it has also come to light that they have been engaged since Adele was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on numerous occasions.

Adele has dated Paul for the first time since her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki, with whom she spent more than six years, and it has been reported that Adele shares a good bond with her ex-husband Simon Konecki despite the divorce, as he was the one who inspired her latest heartbreak album, “30.”

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul’s timeline:

May 2021: Rich revealed that he is seeing Adele in an interview with The New Yorker, crashing relationship rumors. It appears that this was a transitional period because it was too soon for them to be in a relationship.

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance together during an NBA Finals game between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks in July 2021, confirming dating rumors.

September 2021: Adele takes it to her social media by making it official with her Instagram family at Paul's client Anthony Davis's wedding; an intimate image of the two inside a photo booth went viral.

October 2021: Adele spoke about her relationship with Paul openly for the first time in a cover interview, where she mentioned their beautiful relationship.

November 2021: Adele gave her second candid interview, in which she spoke about Paul in more than one line, mentioning how happy she is with Paul as he makes her feel loved and, most importantly, how, due to his influence, she has started to love herself.

August 2022: Adele came out and spoke about her remarriage plans with Paul and how she wishes to have kids and get into a stable family. The singer, who shares a son with her ex-husband, gave her opinion on how she wishes to establish a family with Paul in an interview with Elle.

Is the couple planning a summer wedding in 2023?

Based on the rumours and how they have maintained their relationship over the last two years, the couple may be planning a wedding.

Though there hasn't been any official confirmation from the couple, based on their appearance at parties and Adele's constant blushing over and talking about her beautiful relationship with Rich Paul, it's safe to assume that the couple will become official husband and wife this year.