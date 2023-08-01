How did Agnus Cloud die? Exploring the reason behind the Euphoria star’s death at 25

Trigger warning: Mention of death

The entertainment world was struck by sadness with the sudden demise of actor Angus Cloud. The talented actor known for his role in Euphoria was all of 25. While the exact cause of his death remains uncertain, a statement from his family suggests a potential connection to the recent loss of his beloved father, whom Angus considered as his best friend.

Reason behind Angus Cloud's mysterious passing

Angus Cloud tragically passed away on Monday under mysterious circumstances. TMZ reported that his mother made a distressing call to 911, mentioning a 'possible overdose'. The actor was found lifeless at his home in Oakland. The Cloud family disclosed that Angus had been struggling with suicidal thoughts following the recent burial of his father in Ireland.

ALSO READ: Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney reveals she fought for her role in The White Lotus: They didn't think I was right

ALSO READ: Is Euphoria starring Zendaya getting cancelled after two seasons?

Coping with the loss

Angus Cloud and his father shared an inseparable bond, making the passing of his father an incredibly challenging experience for the young actor. The family's statement reveals that he struggled intensely with the grief from this loss, ultimately leading to his untimely departure. The family takes some solace in believing that Angus has now reunited with his father. The statement from Agnus' family read “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Battling mental health issues

Cloud was open about his ongoing battle with mental health, highlighting the importance of addressing such struggles and seeking support. The family hopes that Aguns is remembered for his humour, laughter and love that he had for everyone.

Angus Cloud's portrayal of Fezco in the hit HBO show Euphoria had made him a rising pop culture icon. His honesty about his mental health journey endeared him to fans and underscored the significance of mental health awareness in the entertainment industry. As the world mourns the loss of this talented actor, his family requests privacy as they navigate through this devastating time. HBO's Euphoria expressed their profound sadness and extended condolences to Angus' family and friends. The circumstances surrounding Angus Cloud's passing, including the mention of a possible overdose and struggles with suicidal thoughts, shine a light on the importance of understanding mental health and the need for compassionate support within the entertainment community and beyond.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya’s show gets pushed to 2025 amid Writers’ Strike; Read DEETS